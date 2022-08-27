Neighbors against the filming of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

In the saga illegal races known as “takings of the streets” are carried outin which a crowd gathers at night to listen to the roar of the motors of the vehicles at high speed on the streets of the city.

For Damian Kevitt, a resident and founder of the association Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), “Fast and Furious” allowed “glorifying an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing “.

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before Fast and Furious will be filmed here,” he adds.

Victorian style home in the Angelino Heights area. This was the first recognized historic district in Los Angeles, the neighborhood was founded in 1886.

(S.Greg Panosian/Getty Images)



Bella, another neighborhood resident who declined to give her last name, says her children are traumatized by noise from cars at night and the fear of being crushed.

Universal Studios should change filming locations, he says, while SAFE requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero-tolerance policy on street racing.

The association also asked Universal Pictures to add a mention in “Fast and Furious” films to encourage people not to participate in illegal races.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request from the AFP.

The first film of Fast and Furious It came out in 2001 and the franchise has become the eighth-highest-grossing film series in history, grossing more than $6.6 billion worldwide from ten films.

fast and furious 10the eleventh installment of the saga, is scheduled for May.