Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo temptation is strong: the possible strategy

There are a few days to go, less and less, until the end of this summer transfer market session. But we know of important hits there may still be and one of them could concern the next destination of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, the break with United

It is no secret that the Portuguese champion already wants to end his second adventure with the shirt of Manchester United. The return season, after the three years at the Juventusit didn’t go well at all and the Red Devils didn’t qualify for it Champions League.

Then your agent Jorge Mendes started proposing Ronaldo around Europe, as happened with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. Then Italy with the related rumors Rome and Milanbut now there is a suggestion that is becoming strong: the Naples.

Naples, the possible destination of CR7

In the last few hours we are talking insistently about a port of the Portuguese to the Neapolitan club. A not easy negotiation to be tackled in the last days of the market, but the possibilities would be there and one should be put together series of coincidences.

Ronaldo could arrive in Naples with a large part of the salary paid by Red Devils if Manchester United himself paid 100 million to Aurelio De Laurentiis for the card of Victor Osimhen. In short, it takes a strong exit to take CR7.

Ronaldo in Naples, ball to United

The club offer of Manchester has not yet arrived, but Mendes is working to offer Ronaldo the chance to play in the Champions League again this year. For Napoli it would certainly be a bad blow to lose Osimhen after just two seasons, but 100 million would be difficult to refuse.

Having Ronaldo in the squad, even for just one year, would be too strong a suggestion for Napoli Luciano Spalletti which already has a great attack available thanks to the newcomers Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori and Simeone. CR7 at Napoli is difficult, but not entirely impossible.

