MTV Video Music Awards 2022: where and what time to watch the VMAs live

There is very little left for the start of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022one of the most anticipated awards by the public due to the memorable live performances that are never lacking and that this year are led by artists of the stature of Bad Bunny, Eminem Y blackpinkthere will also be special guests and world premieres.

The gala represents a great opportunity for the singers to present their new material on an international stage, but also to delight their fans with their most amazing looks. Surely you will not want to miss the awards ceremony, so here we tell you when and where to see them.

The MTV VMAs 2022 They will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The ceremony has not one presenter but three, they are: LL Cool J, Jack Harlow and Nicki Minajwho will also be recognized with the Video Vanguard for his transcendental trajectory in hip-hop.

When to watch and where to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 38th edition will take place next sunday august 28 starting at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico City). The event will be broadcast on all channels and platforms of the MTV television network around the world.

You can tune in VMA’s through the following channels: Izzi-236 Dish-260 and Sky-701. You can also follow the gala on MTV’s social networks and on its website: http://www.mtv.com/vma. Another option is to watch the gala on the free Pluto TV platform, where you only have to search for the MTV channel.

Who will sing live at the 2022 MTV VMAs

In addition to the special presentation of Eminem alongside Snoop Dogg, the VMAs stage will receive a large Latin presence thanks to the shows of Bad Bunny, Anitta Y J Balvin.

They are added Marshmello ft Khalid, Panic! At the disco, Blackpink, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, Yung Gravy, Tate McRae, Red Hot Chilli Peppersamong others.

2022 MTV VMAs Nominees

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the main nominees for the MTV Awards with seven nominations each. Harry Styles and Doja Cat they have six each, followed by Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, with five each.

Among the Spanish-speaking artists nominated is also Rosalia, in the category of best collaboration for Fame with The Weekndwhile in the Latin music category, Anitta competes for envelopr, Bad Bunny by Titi asked meBecky G and Karol G for MommyDaddy Yankee by RemixFarruko for Kernels and J Balvin and Skrillex for In Da Ghetto.

Also Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo They will compete for the artist of the year award.

​With information from AP…

amt