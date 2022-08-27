Mtv Video Music Award, Måneskin arrives

The countdown for the Mtv Video Music Awards and on the stage of the Prudential Center in Newark in New Jersey on August 28 there will also be Italy. The awards ceremony for the best music videos and songs of the last 12 months will also be attended by Måneskin.

In Italy the show will be broadcast on the night between Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August starting at 2 am on Mtv (Sky channel 131 and streaming on Now) and on Mtv Music (Sky channel 132 and 704) and will be anticipated by the pre-show. In addition to performing, with their hit Supermodelalongside names like Blackpink, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco And Kane Brownthe Italian band received three nominations, best group, where it contends for the podium, among others, with Blackpinkthe South Korean girl group that competes with Btsbest alternative video (I wanna be your slave) and best new artist.

For Måneskin this is a debut at the Mtv Vma both as a performer and as candidates. As regards the Blackpinkwhose new single How you like thatin just twenty-four hours from its release, the video has totaled 86.3 million views, breaking several records on YouTube, the four girls are candidates for the categories best performance in the metaverse (The Virtual-Pubg) and best group.

At the presentation of the evening they will alternate Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J And Jack Harlow. Minaj will also receive the ‘Video Vanguard’ award, a recognition for her career. On the front of the main categories, there are for videos of the year Woman with Doja Cat, Way 2 Sexy with Drake (featuring Future & Young Thug), Shivers with Ed Sheeran with Shivers, As It Was with Harry Styles, Industry Baby with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Brutal with Olivia Rodrigo, All Too Well with Taylor Swift.

As artist of the year the candidates are Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Lizzowhile as song of the year they are candidates Easy on Me by Adele, Happier than Ever by Billie Eilish, Woman by Doja Cat, Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa, About Damn Time by Lizzo, Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber.

For the first time in 12 years he returns to perform at the VMAs Eminem that with Snoop Dogg, absent from the awards since 2005, will transform the stage into a one-of-a-kind metaverse event. The two are vying for the ‘Best Hip Hop’ with From The D 2 The LBC, the first collaboration between the two hip hop stars in over 20 years. Eminem received 60 nominations, is the second most nominated artist in VMA history, second only to Madonna with 69 nominations. During the evening, the Red Hot Chili Pepperswho will receive the ‘Global Icon Award’ in celebration of their long career and the impact they have had on the alternative rock scene.