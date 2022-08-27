Mon Amour (meaning of text, official video, translation)

Camila Cabello she is a singer-songwriter from Cuba born in 1997. One of the most loved female voices in the world music scene. She voice of songs like Havana, Bam Bam, Senorita, Never Be the Same, Work from Home, Hasta los Dientes until I’m in Love with a Monster to name a few. Stromaeinstead, he is a singer-songwriter from Belgium born in 1985 who has made his own style where hip hop and soul are combined with electronic music as you can see in his songs Papaoutai, Alons on Danse, Tous les Memes, Formidable, Fils de Joie up to C’est que du bonheur.

And today Friday 29 July Stromae and Camila Cabello protagonists are back on the music scene for the first time with a collaboration. In fact, their new single from the title comes out today my love which will be available in rotation on radio and music streaming platforms. The song, produced by Luc Van Haver (younger brother of Stromae) was already present in Multitudethe third studio album of the singer-songwriter and now he gives us a new version. Stromae and Camila Cabello they met during the Met Gala in New York at the beginning of the year during which Cabello had the opportunity to congratulate her colleague for his song My love. At that point, Stromae he suggested that they try to work together on the song and their collaboration was born.

The meaning of Mon Amour

my love is a light single and not at all monotonous, which wants to be a parody of reality shows, especially the famous Ex on the beach. We notice it well from the official video directed by Julien and Quentin where we are in Villa mon Amour, a fantasy reality show, with participants using all their resources to bring home victory and where friendship, betrayal and seduction are the order of the day. In this regard, the brother Luc Van Haver reveals that:

“Far from making fun of reality shows, the reference is only used to bring out the most comic and light part that Stromae sings in his songs … on the other hand, in these participants there is a bit of each of us”.

And are you a fan of Stromae and Camila Cabello? Have you already had the opportunity to listen to their new single Mon Amour? We are waiting for you in the comments and we will leave you with the translation of the song.

The translation of Mon Amour

First there was Natasha

But first there was Natalie

And soon after there was Laura

And then there was Aurélie

Of course there was Emma

My Emmanuelle and my Sophie

And of course Eva and Valerie

But

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you

Yes, my love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you

My love, yes promised

Yes, it was the last time

And I promise you I’ve told you everything

You will discover nothing more

No other girls in our bed

They got me in trouble

Yes, of course I have chosen

But these are not

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you (forever)

No, it’s not what you think

I know it sounds strange

No, it’s not my fault

But perhaps the fault is accidental

Why are you leaving? It was the last time

It was just a one night thing, it didn’t matter

I know deep down you like assholes

My love, my love (yes my love)

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you (yes forever)

Since you left, life doesn’t taste the same anymore

The sheets no longer smell the same

Since I do the laundry

But what does he have that I don’t have?

Does he have one bigger than me?

How many times a month do you do this?

Besides, what closet are my panties in?

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you

My love, my love

You know it’s just you

And that I will always love you

But why? Why not?

Life is so unfair

Tell me tell me

What’s more

What me, tell me

What I did

Because? Why not?

Life is so unfair

Tell me tell me

What’s more

What me, tell me

What I did

Because? Why not?

Life is so unfair