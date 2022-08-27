Mon Amour (meaning of text, official video, translation)
Camila Cabello she is a singer-songwriter from Cuba born in 1997. One of the most loved female voices in the world music scene. She voice of songs like Havana, Bam Bam, Senorita, Never Be the Same, Work from Home, Hasta los Dientes until I’m in Love with a Monster to name a few. Stromaeinstead, he is a singer-songwriter from Belgium born in 1985 who has made his own style where hip hop and soul are combined with electronic music as you can see in his songs Papaoutai, Alons on Danse, Tous les Memes, Formidable, Fils de Joie up to C’est que du bonheur.
And today Friday 29 July Stromae and Camila Cabello protagonists are back on the music scene for the first time with a collaboration. In fact, their new single from the title comes out today my love which will be available in rotation on radio and music streaming platforms. The song, produced by Luc Van Haver (younger brother of Stromae) was already present in Multitudethe third studio album of the singer-songwriter and now he gives us a new version. Stromae and Camila Cabello they met during the Met Gala in New York at the beginning of the year during which Cabello had the opportunity to congratulate her colleague for his song My love. At that point, Stromae he suggested that they try to work together on the song and their collaboration was born.
The meaning of Mon Amour
my love is a light single and not at all monotonous, which wants to be a parody of reality shows, especially the famous Ex on the beach. We notice it well from the official video directed by Julien and Quentin where we are in Villa mon Amour, a fantasy reality show, with participants using all their resources to bring home victory and where friendship, betrayal and seduction are the order of the day. In this regard, the brother Luc Van Haver reveals that:
“Far from making fun of reality shows, the reference is only used to bring out the most comic and light part that Stromae sings in his songs … on the other hand, in these participants there is a bit of each of us”.
And are you a fan of Stromae and Camila Cabello? Have you already had the opportunity to listen to their new single Mon Amour? We are waiting for you in the comments and we will leave you with the translation of the song.
The translation of Mon Amour
First there was Natasha
But first there was Natalie
And soon after there was Laura
And then there was Aurélie
Of course there was Emma
My Emmanuelle and my Sophie
And of course Eva and Valerie
But
My love, my love
You know it’s just you
And that I will always love you
Yes, my love, my love
You know it’s just you
And that I will always love you
My love, yes promised
Yes, it was the last time
And I promise you I’ve told you everything
You will discover nothing more
No other girls in our bed
They got me in trouble
Yes, of course I have chosen
But these are not
My love, my love
You know it’s just you
And that I will always love you (forever)
No, it’s not what you think
I know it sounds strange
No, it’s not my fault
But perhaps the fault is accidental
Why are you leaving? It was the last time
It was just a one night thing, it didn’t matter
I know deep down you like assholes
My love, my love (yes my love)
You know it’s just you
And that I will always love you (yes forever)
Since you left, life doesn’t taste the same anymore
The sheets no longer smell the same
Since I do the laundry
But what does he have that I don’t have?
Does he have one bigger than me?
How many times a month do you do this?
Besides, what closet are my panties in?
My love, my love
You know it’s just you
And that I will always love you
My love, my love
You know it’s just you
And that I will always love you
But why? Why not?
Life is so unfair
Tell me tell me
What’s more
What me, tell me
What I did
Because? Why not?
Life is so unfair
Tell me tell me
What’s more
What me, tell me
What I did
Because? Why not?
Life is so unfair