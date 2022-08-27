Minority Report – Constitutional Journal

Image: www.fotogramas.es

By Diego Cubillos, U. Central

Director: Steven Spielberg

Screenplay: Scott Frank, and Jon Cohen

Original Work: Based on the book The Minority Report, by author Philip K. Dic

Year 2002

Genre: Police / Action / Science Fiction / Thriller

Duration: 145 minutes

English language

On June 21, 2002, “Minority Report” was released in American theaters, a film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, set in the year 2054. It shows the story of a pre-crime police officer who uses the “precogs” to anticipate murders and other criminal acts. In it several futuristic technologies were shown that 15 years after its premiere, still seem unlikely; however, there are great predicted successes in a time very different from the one we live in today.

In a futuristic context, the judicial system of the state of Washington, seeking to prevent crimes that could be committed, establishes the precrime office, which with the help of three adolescents suffering from mental disorders, who have generated the ability to previously visualize the homicides. It allows the police to arrest the person before they commit the crime.

The protagonist of the film, John Anderton (played by Tom Cruise) is an agent of the precrime office, he suffered years before the disappearance of his son, which causes John to become addicted, triggering his wife to end up leaving him.

The pre-crime office is beginning to have good results, significantly reducing crimes, which is how the possibility of expanding this system at a national level is raised.

In an attempt to expand the pre-crime bureau across the United States, Anderton is framed for an upcoming homicide, which he will commit in less than a week, forcing the pre-crime bureau member on the run from the police.

In his attempt to escape, he will show the failures of this judicial system.