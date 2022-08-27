Minecraft recovers a detail of Steve that changes his appearance

Steve is one of the most important icons of Minecraft and Mojang has decided to give him back his facial hair.

There are several reasons why the well-known video game Minecraft has become one of the biggest releases in video game history. In addition to having infinite creative potential, in which players can unleash their full capacity for imagination. The video game turns out to be fun at any age, so there is no need to target a specific group. Plus, it has a simple yet distinctive look and a relaxing soundtrack on which to build amazing worlds.

Minecraft has become one of the most legendary video games in history and the fact that it is based on a block system has been all the rage among fans since its launch last year 2009. Of course, Minecraft It would be nothing without two iconic characters, Steve Y Alex. The former was the original protagonist of the game, and recently the studio decided to give him a look that more closely resembles his classic form.

as showed PCGamesNa new default skin for the game Minecraft has restored Steve’s original facial hair. On Twitter, the game’s art director, Jasper Boerstra, said they are glad that fans are happy with the return of his beard. An image uploaded to Reddit show them both Steve side by side, one with his clean-shaven look that’s been around for a while and one showing off his new look. In general, it seems that the players feel positive about the fact that Mojang decided to get his beard back giving a new fresh look to the character which is very funny.

So much Alex What Steve are key aspects within the universe of Minecraft. However, everything in Minecraft can be changed and you can even completely customize your main skins. While it’s true that the latter has been in the game since it made its debut in 2009, the former was added in 2014. Both also appeared in different collaborations with other great franchises in the video game industry such as Super Smash Bros. Y minecraft dungeons. The Reddit post shows that it doesn’t seem like a Alex His main skin has been greatly altered, since he retains his long locks and his green shirt, although his hair has changed slightly.

With these two default characters, players already have the ability to do a million things in the world of unlimited cubes devised by the developer Mojang. Even the bored gamers of Minecraft they can find something to do, like build a new home somewhere other than the Overworldsearch for items to craft awesome weapons, engage in a little quest for achievements, or seek out and take on the ender dragon.

For this reason alone, it’s no surprise that Minecraft has nearly infinite replayability. The only true limit is the player’s own imagination. If we can say that the base game seems to have no limits, there are many mods that include a lot of extra content, including different skins and texture packs to give it a little facelift. The fact that Mojang Restoring Steve’s facial hair shows that the developer may be interested in making sure the game doesn’t stray too far from what made it special in the first place.

Currently the popularity of Minecraft has been increased due to the fact that the most popular streamers of the most popular streaming platforms on the Internet such as Youtube either Twitter They have made series that have a great impact and cause a great impact and interest among their audience. The most notorious that is taking place today are karmaland either tortillaland.

The videogame Minecraft is now available on different platforms such as mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. What are you waiting for to start your legendary adventure in the universe of Minecraft?