Melissa McCarthy’s 10 best films according to IMDb

This Friday, August 26, actress Melissa McCarthy turns 52. The American interpreter has an interesting career in the world of film and television, being known mainly for her comedies, although she has also excelled in drama.

On TV, she has appeared on series such as Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who, Mike and Molly, and Nine Perfect Strangers. In the world of cinema, meanwhile, she has appeared in films such as Spy, St. Vincent, Identity Thief and Ghostbusters.

The interpreter, who is married to actor and comedian Ben Falcone, has two Oscar nominations: for best supporting actress for Bridesmaids and for best actress for Can you forgive me?

On the day of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Melissa McCarthy movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

Melissa McCarthy’s Top 10 Movies According to IMDb

10.- The Nines (6.2)

A troubled actor, a TV host and an acclaimed video game designer find their lives mysteriously and unsettlingly intertwined. With Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis, Melissa McCarthy and Elle Fanning.

9.- The starling (6.3)

After suffering a loss, Lilly has to deal with a very territorial bird – the starling – who disputes possession of her garden. This peculiar battle becomes a curious way to process the tragedy. With Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline and Timothy Olyphant. It’s on Netflix.

8.- Under the same roof (6.5)

Two single adults become caretakers for an orphaned girl when their mutual best friends are killed in an accident. With Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel. Available on HBO Max.

7.- Armed and dangerous girls (6.6)

An honest FBI special agent teams up with a foul-mouthed Boston cop to catch a ruthless drug lord. With Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. In Star+

6.- Bridesmaids (6.8)

The competition between two of the bridesmaids to see who is the best friend of the bride poses a bad scenario. With Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy.

5.- Ghostbusters (6.9)

Following an invasion of ghosts in Manhattan, paranormal enthusiasts Erin Gilbert and Abby Yates, nuclear engineer Jillian Holtzmann, and subway worker Patty Tolan team up to stop the supernatural threat. With Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. on netflix

4.- Spy (7.0)

A CIA analyst volunteers to infiltrate the world of a deadly arms dealer and avert a diabolical global disaster. With Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law, Jason Statham and Rose Byrne. It is found in Star+

3.- Can you forgive me? (7.1)

When Lee gets out of date, she turns her art into a hoax. The true story of acclaimed biographer Lee Israel. With Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant.

2.- St. Vincent (7.2)

A young man whose parents have just divorced finds an unlikely friend and mentor in the misanthropic, bawdy and hedonistic war veteran who lives next door. With Melissa McCarthy, Bill Murray and Naomi Watts. Available on Amazon Prime Video

1.- The life of David Gale (7.5)

A man who is against the death penalty is accused of murdering a fellow activist and is sent to death row. With Kevin Spacey, Kate Winslet and Laura Linney. It’s on Netflix