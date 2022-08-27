Meet the nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs

New York.- The awards ceremony of the legendary video television network MTV will take place next Sunday from the stage of the Prudential Center arena in Newark, New Jersey under the leadership of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj.

The previous editions of this awards ceremony have always given something to talk about and this time it seems that it will not be the exception since it will have live performances by the rapper Eminem, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and the K-pop musical group Blackpink.

In addition, the presence on stage of Anitta, J Balvin, Panic At The Disco!, Young Gravy, Saucy Santana, Dove Cameron and Red Hot Chilli Peppers was confirmed.

As for the nominees Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar have a total of seven nominations respectively, while Harry Styles and Doja Cat have six each, followed by Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, with five nominations each.

Undoubtedly, the category of Song of the Summer will be one of the most competitive since Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone with the song “Me porto bonito”, Beyoncé with “Break my Soul”, Charlie Puth ft. BTS’s Jung Kook with “Left and Right”, Doja Cat with “Vegas”, Future with Drake, Tems with “WAIT FOR YOU”, Harry Styles with “Late Night Talking”, Jack Harlow with “First Class”, Kane Brown with “Grand” Latto, Mariah Carey ft. DJ Khaled with “Big Energy (Remix)”, Nicki Minaj with “Super Freaky Girl” Nicky Youre, Dazy with “Sunroof”, Rosalía with the song “Bizcochito”, Steve Lacy with “Bad Habit” and Post Malone with Doja Cat with “I Like You”.

Singers of the stature of Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo will compete for the artist of the year award.

These are the other categories:

group of the year

BLACKPINK

bts

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Maneskins

silk sonic

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Album of the year

Adele – “30”

Bad Bunny – “A summer without you”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”

video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

latto

Ma°neskin

seventeen

Performance Push of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone and The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalia ft. The Weeknd – “The Fame”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

best pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”

best hip hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons and JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “Emo Girl”

Ma°neskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “Grow”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Wrap”

Bad Bunny – “Titi´ I Wonder´”

Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “Remix”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlo¨e – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Crazy” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “Lalisa”

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

Best Video for Good (Video For Good)

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “Pussy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – ”Fils de joie”

Best Presentation in the Metaverse

Blackpink The Virtual – PUBG

BTS-Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande-Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Long Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna-Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Best Photography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Best Direction

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Edition

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Rosalia – “Saoko”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”