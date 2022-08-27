Meet the new sustainable barn house of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they started their relationship back in 2013. In 2015 they had their first daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, and in 2017 their second baby, Dimitri, was born. Five years ago they began the construction of their new House to which they recently moved. It is spectacular!

Photo: Architectural Digest

They opened their doors to one of the most famous decoration and architecture magazines, “Architectural Digest”, and made a production with them showing all the House.

First the Mansion It is surprising for its extension: 24 thousand square meters, the equivalent of three soccer fields. The design is barn style and connects the main part with the guest house.

It is built from a central axis that allows a panoramic view from wherever you are standing.

The large garden with a giant pool in the middle gives a very Californian look to your home.

Photo: Architectural Digest

The energy they use is photovoltaic thanks to some solar panels that are next to the House and they chose him due to the great commitment that both Ashton Kutcher What Mila Kunis They have sustainability and care for the environment.

Photo: Architectural Digest

In the living room there is a giant crystal chandelier hanging in the center and rectangular armchairs in a minimalist style in gray and brown. At the other end, you will see the dining room, where a table for ten people rests on an antique rug and next to a large black grand piano.

Photo: Architectural Digest

Lastly, the kitchen is an open island style in black and beige tones, with another set of table and chairs and large glass lamps in a modern style.

Photo: Architectural Digest

We can conclude that the mansion of Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis it’s wonderful, isn’t it?