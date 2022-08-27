Matt Hardy reveals how Vince McMahon handled his controversial fight with Edge

In 2005 we witnessed one of the most real stories made into fiction when Matt Hardy and Edge had a tense rivalry after knowing that Edge started dating Amy Dumas (Lita)who until now had been the girlfriend in real life of Matt Hardy, a couple that in the eyes of the fans seemed impossible to break.

Matt Hardy disappeared from WWE televised shows, while more details of the new relationship between Edge and Lita began to be known. Matt Hardy decided to find support on the Internet and managed to get fans to turn to him to the detriment of Lita and Edge, who began to receive harsh criticism in live shows. Vince McMahon took advantage of this situation and reconverted the characters of Egde and Lita. He also managed to get Matt Hardy back into action in WWE, under some conditions.

Matt Hardy spoke about this situation in the latest episode of his podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardywhere he revealed details about managing the Vince McMahon situation. The chairman he knew it was a touchy subject, but he brought the two wrestlers together before they had their big showdown at SummerSlam 2005. Vince McMahon made it clear to them that he was putting aside personal matters to pursue business. Below we leave you with the most outstanding statements of his, transcript courtesy of wrestlingnews.co.

“He was worried that there would be tension between me and Edge, so He called us into his office to talk to us. and also to let us know how he wanted the end of that match to go, specifically in detail,” Matt Hardy revealed on his Twitch show. “So we walked into the room, and we hit it off at the time. You know, there were times where there was some tension, obviously. But Vince was going to talk to both of them and make sure to lay down the law, so to speak.”

“So we sat there. There was a couch across from Vince’s chair and we sat on opposite ends of the couch. There was probably five feet between us. We were sitting down and the first thing Vince said was, ‘Adam, Matt, You know that WWE is my company, right? You know that this event, SummerSlam, is the event that I created. TRUE? You know I’ve rented this place for the night so this is basically my compound. Do you understand that?’ And we said, ‘Yes’. He said, ‘You know that ring out there? That is my ring. Do you understand?’ ‘Yes, we understand.’ He then said: ‘If any of you come out tonight and try to take matters into your own hands or intentionally hurt, I am the most powerful man in this industry. I promise you that none of you will work another day in this industry.. Do you understand? We said ‘Yeah sure. We understand'”.

“He said, ‘Okay, with that being said, I want to get into the psychology behind tonight’s match. It’s not going to be a long fight. I want to portray this as if it’s an MMA fight, like a UFC fight. I don’t want to see any wrestling nonsense. It’s going to be like a fight, a match, short and effective,” Matt Hardy continued on what McMahon said. “You’re like a real piece of shit Adam (Edge), so Matt will kick your ass the whole match. Then there will be a moment where Edge makes a lucky move and then Matt will hit the post. Suddenly Matt’s face will be a crimson mask and he will be bleeding everywhere. That’s where you can take advantage. Is that the point you had thought of?’ I told him, ‘Yeah, that’s what we have,’ and then we told him in detail what we were talking about doing.”

“Then he said, ‘I’m going to explain something to both of you right now. This is really what I want to see. This is basic psychology. This may sound crazy to you, but I have done many, many studies on the basic psychology of humans and animals’ ‘Have you ever seen two animals in the wild when they go to fight each other? Have you ever seen an animal hurt another? When you hit that animal and the animal starts bleeding, and you smell the blood, it gets bigger. Swells. He grows up and just wants to kill the other animal. Do you know what I’m talking about? This may sound crazy, but when two animals’ primal instincts kick in and survival, it’s their primal instincts that kick in. We all have them, even as human beings. If you see someone weaker than you, see someone crippled or in a wheelchair, deep down your primal instinct is that you want to destroy them. you want to eat it. You want to eat them alive. That’s what we do. That is what human beings do to each other. That is our basic primal instinct. You want to take the person who is weaker than you, who is below you in the food chain, and you want to eat him. You understand? That’s what I want to see from this fight.’ Adam and me we got really scared with Vince’s monologue. We were sitting next to each other like, ‘What the fuck?’ ‘Yes, we understand. We will follow this to the letter. Thank you very much boss'”.

“As time went on, Adam and I believed that Vince took us there and tried to scare us into bonding, to give us something to talk about and be on the same page. That fight was super professional. But Vince went crazy. He literally told us that if we ever saw a crippled person, or in a wheelchair, we would want to eat them. That’s the quote. He said it’s basic instincts, human psychology. I swear to god. Adam and I have talked about it many times since then, and we thought that maybe he just did it to try to give us something to talk about how fucking crazy he was, and that it was the reverse psychology to help unite us before that fight. Sorry I had to share it. That shows some of the genius and madness of Vincent Kennedy McMahon.”

After the SummerSlam match, where Edge got the victory, both fighters faced each other in a series of house shows for half a month. Finally, Edge and Matt Hardy met at Money in The Bank, in a ladder fight where the loser had to leave RAW. Matt Hardy lost because of Lita, who intervened in the match.

The problems with Matt Hardy did not end here, since in his last years in WWE he had problems with alcohol, derived from his personal problems that began when he separated from Lita. Matt Hardy began to lose against new talent in WWE and that led him to criticize the company on the Internet. He was subsequently fired from him and announced his joining TNA, where personal problems persisted. In 2011, Hardy entered a rehabilitation center under the WWE program. At that time, Matt Hardy began dating Reby Sky (Reby Hardy), with whom he would end up marrying in 2013 and starting a family later.

