Martín Morales, the cartoonist of Spanish politics, dies at 76

Francisco Martín Morales liked to recall a phrase by Katharine Graham, the mythical editor of the ‘Washington Post’, who was brought to life by Meryl Streep in Spielberg’s film ‘The Pentagon Files’: «My friends know that when my newspaper criticizes, I cannot do anything to avoid it». “For an editor to say that in Spain, it will take many years,” riveted the cartoonist, who died this Saturday at the age of 76 in Granada.

Martinmorales, as he signed his vignettes, was always “generous with the poor and harsh with the powerful,” as humorist Pachi Idígoras recalled on Twitter. “When I started working at ‘ABC’ they were surprised that I, who was supposed to be a left-wing person, worked at a right-wing newspaper,” he said. «I am not on the right or on the left, I am a democrat, independent and liberal, who gives Zapatero the same as Rajoy».

Born in Almería in 1946 and living in Granada, Martín Morales lived halfway between Madrid and his farm in Carataunas, a small town in the Alpujarras, where in August 2010 he suffered a very serious accident when a cypress fell on him that he was felling in his garden. He underwent life or death surgery to perform a decompressive craniectomy, in order to remove the pieces of bone that had been embedded in the brain and he was admitted to the hospital for seven months, abruptly interrupting his career.

Belonging to the generation of cartoonists from the middle of the last century, along with Forges, Máximo, Peridis or El Roto, Martín Morales inherited from his mother a taste for the arts and humanities while his father tore up the drawings and posters with which he entered contests. He began publishing in the Granada newspaper ‘Ideal’ and later studied Journalism in Madrid.

In the 1960s he collaborated in the ‘New Diario’, ‘Mundo Diario’, the Barcelona magazine ‘Mundo’, ‘El Jueves’ and in the OTR agency. He was a founding contributor to the magazine ‘Por Favor’ and later joined Grupo Z to work, publishing his jokes in several of their magazines and newspapers. Until the day of the fatal accident, he collaborated with ‘Interviú’ and ‘ABC’.

The first humorist to enter the Academy of Fine Arts of Granada, in 2007, Martín Morales starred in a retrospective exhibition at the ABC Museum in 2017. There, the drawings that were victims of censorship and a selection of the almost one hundred sentences, citations ( some of them unopened) and judicial warrants that he received between 1976 and 1978. A master of caricature, he went from initial sympathy for Felipe González to showing implacable in the decline of felipismo. Aznar also starred in many of his vignettes. «The right is tremendous, it has very big political errors, but the left I think that, sometimes, it becomes more sectarian. I have not changed », he maintained.