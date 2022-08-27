Mark Henry admits that he underestimated The Rock in the beginning

The Rock has contributed more than any other to increasing the popularity of wrestling around the world. Hayward’s champion has won 19 titles during his career, including ten world titles.

As if that weren’t enough, he has won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Tag Team Championship five times. Johnson was the 2000 Royal Rumble match winner, as well as taking part in the WrestleMania main event on five occasions.

Beginning in the 2000s, Dwayne successfully embarked on a film career. In a short time, The Rock has indeed become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. According to insiders, the former WWE Champion will return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 to face off against his cousin Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Mark Henry admitted that he never expected such a progression from The Rock.

The Rock has transcended wrestling

“To be honest, I didn’t expect it to become the absolute myth we know today.

The Rock is an icon that has transcended wrestling ”- began Henry. “He had a simply crazy work ethic, I’ve never seen anyone work harder than him. There are no limits for a legend of his caliber.

Dwayne Johnson will be President of the United States one day. He will not only become President, but he will implement that change that the US needs. I have never been involved in politics in my life, but I will do everything I can to support it.

I don’t care which party he will run as a candidate, because I know he will do the right thing ”- he added. Mark then wanted to dispel a great myth that circulated about The Undertaker: “Taker has always had an impeccable behavior both inside and outside the ring.

He demanded respect, but he gave it in turn. There are many athletes for whom respect is a one-way thing. They want you to respect them and be afraid of them, but the Deadman thought differently. Mark was loved by everyone backstage ”.