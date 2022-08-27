Manchester United, Ronaldo on the bench at the start: near departure?

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start the starting whistle for Southampton-Manchester United. Ten Hag has decided to exclude him from the eleven holders for the away match. It is not the first time this year that Cr7 takes a seat on the bench, which only feeds the rumors that they would like the Portuguese away from Manchester by the end of the transfer market. The player was then inserted in the 68th minute.

Naples: the Ronaldo idea remains alive, but it is difficult If Ronaldo were to leave, the roads of Italy could open up again for him. Maybe. In the last few hours the rumor has been circulating that he would like the ace ex Juve powered by Jorge Mendes to the Naples in exchange for Osimhen (130 million?), With a good part of the salary paid by the British. A proposal that has made us waver Aurelio De Laurentiis. The operation remains very complex, of course, but certainly the continuous Cr7 benches only push the player out of the Ten Hag project.

Watch the video Cristiano Ronaldo wants to destroy a golf course

In Southampton, the Dutch manager trusts the trio Sancho-Bruno Fernandes-Elanga behind Marcus Rashford. But the general feeling is that Ten Hag trusts Ronaldo less and less, if not for clips during the game in progress. Which of course cannot suit the player who, above all, wants to play the Champions League. For new goals and records.

Look at the gallery Ronaldo, still a bench with United: here is his reaction

Sign up for the Corriere dello Sport Fantasy Championship: Mister Calcio CUP