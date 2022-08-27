Man who hates singleness shows off a rag doll as his girlfriend

Undoubtedly, there are those who cannot stand the celibate life and decide to have a partner at all costs, however, there are cases that border on controversy, such as the story that we bring today.

On TikTok, the peculiar case of a man who, seeing himself without a partner, decided to invent a girlfriend made of nothing less than rags! As you read, this man put his creativity into practice because for him, singleness definitely does not it is an option.

The name of the lucky bride is Natalia, and the man presumes on the social network the romantic moments he spends with his partner, and there are many, because in several videos they are seen enjoying life together, walking, talking and even kissing

“With my little girl we watch TV and talk about everything. They don’t know how much I love her, I’ve lasted all this year with her. I plan to get married,” she assured.

The man even makes Natalia interact with other people, because in one of the videos the doll is seen accompanied by her boyfriend while they drink beer with those who seem to be her in-laws.

The disturbing thing about this case is that in the TikTok account there are other videos in which small dolls appear that the singular man treats as his children and there is even one where Natalia is hugging them, so it could be a fetish of this man, who took his fantasies to another level.

“If it wasn’t for the dolls, I wouldn’t have anyone. I can’t stay alone,” the man assured.

The videos that I uploaded at the beginning generated waves of criticism and attacks. However, as time went by, the tiktoker has drawn attention to her lifestyle with her rag “partner”, because he says he loves her and even thinks of marrying her.

Without a doubt, this case reminds us of that movie starring Ryan Gosling, “Lars and a real girl”, where a lonely man decides to get a sex doll he calls Bianca and presents her as his girlfriend everywhere.

This case once again puts into practice that phrase that reality is stranger than fiction.

