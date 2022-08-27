Macaulay Culkin turned 42: his turbulent family history

My poor little angel, one of the highest grossing movies

When he was nine, he shot My Poor Little Angel (1990), the third-highest-grossing movie to date (after ET and Star Wars), and Kit left his job as an altar boy at a Catholic parish to become his manager. Three years later, in 1993, Premiere magazine would name Kit Culkin one of the 50 most powerful people in Hollywood.

Macaulay had received 240,000 euros for playing Kevin McCallister, the protagonist of My poor little angel, a character that caused a sensation because he did not respond to the childhood archetypes of American cinema (thug, marginalized or repellent). Kevin was a normal boy. Macaulay’s filmography consisted of fulfilling the dreams of any boy his age: staying home alone without parental supervision, falling in love for the first time (My First Kiss, 1991, for which he became the first child to earn a million dollars per movie), live adventures inside your favorite books (The Master of Books, 1994) or have a McDonald’s at home and Claudia Schiffer as a personal trainer in (Ricky Ricón, 1994). And then there’s The Good Son (1993), a psychological thriller. The traumatic end of The Good Son, on the edge of a cliff, is endearing compared to the extortion that Kit Culkin perpetrated on the producers of the film, 20th Century Fox, the same as My Poor Little Angel.

The good son already had a chosen protagonist boy: Jesse Bradford (Connecticut, USA, 1979). However, three weeks before filming began, Kit Culkin decided that the role of the psychotic kid would suit Macaulay to demonstrate his dramatic range versatility, so she demanded the studio hire him. The director of the film refused because changing the actor at the last minute would mean delaying the shooting for nine months, losing three million and leaving a team of 60 people out of work a few days before Christmas. Kit replied that if Macaulay didn’t get the part, he wouldn’t shoot the sequel to My Poor Little Angel. And that they would also have to hire another of his daughters, Quinn, to play Macaulay’s sister. The study relented: he preferred to kneel before Kit Culkin than to leave the saga unfinished.

Nine months and two fired directors later, Macaulay shot The Good Son, which failed at the box office. My poor little angel 2, lost in New York (1992), for which the actor received 4.5 million euros, did triumph and revalidated the commercial pull of the child prodigy. As long as, yes, he was running from thieves: the production of Nutcracker (1993), in which Macaulay showed off his training as a ballet dancer, once again pitted Kit Culkin against all of Hollywood. In an extensive report for The New York Times, producer Arnon Milchan denounced “the harassment, extortion and blackmail” that the father had been exercising on Macaulay for months.

1994, the last year of his acting career

In 1994, the last year of his career, Macaulay Culkin starred in unintentional allegories of his own fame: in Dad, you are going to pay me (for which he charged 7 million euros) he hid the loot of his father, a white-collar thief, and blackmailed him into taking him to the aquarium, the amusement park, and a baseball game; in Ricky Ricón (also in 1994) he played a billionaire boy (all the actors in the film were very tall to hide the fact that Macaulay was already 13 years old and shaved every day) whose wealth did not make him happy because it isolated him from the real world .

In none of these films was there any of that natural enthusiasm, energy or charisma of Kevin McCallister, his character in My Poor Little Angel. During the interviews, the actor took off his sneakers and played Game Boy lying on a sofa while responding listlessly (“What do you do when you’re not shooting movies? Interviews”, “Do you like the movie? I haven’t had time to see her”) and would only engage in conversation when asked about her dogs. “It’s finished!” Sentenced an agent of child actors, “He has no talent, he does not work at the box office. It was adorable for a while. Winona Ryder, River Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio. They really are actors.” And then Macaulay’s life became a judicial drama.

Kit Culkin and Patricia Bentrup had never been married. When they separated in March 1995, the dispute over the custody of their children (there were other actor children, none at the height of Macaulay’s popularity) was added to the management of their film careers. The couple had no income of their own or assets: they lived off the 15% that they took from the salaries of their offspring. Macaulay Culkin’s fortune was estimated at 45 million euros (the trial revealed that, in 1995, there were only 15 left) and both the father and mother refused to fight for custody and professional representation as separate causes.

They both wanted it all. She cited Kit’s alcoholism, her physical assaults (punching and even shoving her off the edge of a balcony), and her infidelity as reasons for the separation. He denied everything and threatened to remove one of his sons, Kieran Culkin (who had made his debut in My Poor Little Angel as Fuller, Kevin’s cousin who eats his cheese pizza), from the production of the film Amanda, to a week to start shooting, to sink the careers of all the Culkin children if they did not grant him joint custody and management of their careers.

So Macaulay blew up Monopoly. He managed to get a judge to prohibit his parents from accessing his fortune, announced that he would not participate in a movie again and began to melt his savings into whims such as a morning suit, top hat and monocle.. He bought an apartment of 465 square meters in Greenwich Village (New York), where he took refuge and dedicated whole days to what he liked to do the most before being a star: watch wrestling matches and ride a skateboard. At 17 he married actress Rachel Miner, whom he would divorce two years later. And before this scenario, his father withdrew the lawsuit and stopped fighting for custody of him. They haven’t spoken to each other since.

Complaints against his father

“My father was an abusive man”, Macaulay Culkin would confess in Time years later: “Not so much physically, although there was some of that, but mentally. I asked him for a break, I wanted to go on vacation for the first time in my life, and he kept signing contracts for more movies. Nobody listened to me. My father had a king-size bed and a huge TV and he made me sleep with my brother on the couch. He did it to break my spirit. So I retired to disappear from the face of the earth. But six years later I understood that I could never get rid of my fame. In 2004 Macaulay was arrested in Oklahoma with 17 grams of marijuana and two types of tranquilizers, which made the public fear for the ex-favorite boy on the planet: everything pointed to the fact that he would be the penultimate broken toy in Hollywood incapable of putting himself back together as an adult.

