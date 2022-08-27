LPG: Legal Medicine ″acknowledges″ 73 deaths in prisons in El Salvador | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | D.W.

The Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of El Salvador “recognizes” the death in prisons of 73 people, who were detained during the emergency regime implemented in the country to “combat” gangs, as published this Friday (08.26.2022 ) The Graphic Press (LPG).

According to the morning newspaper, internal IML sources confirmed that as of August 25 “they had registered 73 deaths in prisons since the emergency regime began on March 27.” The newspaper pointed out that “these (deaths) are four more since this medium published the list of 69 confirmed names until August 10.”

LPG pointed out that internal sources “assure that the relatives are not given details of the cause of death, nor is more information given when the bodies are delivered, which suggests that there could even be underreporting with higher figures.” One of his sources declared that “there is no opinion that determines the cause of death, they have only been taken out just like that and the family is told that he has died, but they are not told the causes of those deaths. The cases have remained inconclusive “.

The organization Amnesty International (AI) reiterated on August 25 that the emergency regime “has created a crisis” of human rights. Erika Guevara Rosas, director for the Americas at AI, published in Twitter that “instead of addressing the root causes of the violence, the government has created the perfect storm”.

Salvadoran and international social organizations have received thousands of complaints of alleged human rights violations, in addition to pointing out that -under this regime- there have been arbitrary arrests and torture. On August 17, Congress approved the fifth extension of the emergency regime, so its validity extends until the end of September.

loves (efe, the graphic press)