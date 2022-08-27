Love and Thunder, here is the new official poster for the arrival of the film on Disney +!

Disney has released the new Thor: Love and Thunder poster ahead of its release on Disney +.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, the Thunderer asks King for help Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to raise Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods. READ ALSO:

After announcing the publication on Disney + next 8 September on the occasion of Disney + Daythe Disney has published a new poster of the film dedicated to the release of the film on the streaming platform.

In the poster, in addition to the protagonists Thor (Chris Hemsworth) And Jane Foster / Powerful Thor (Natalie Portman) there are some of the other protagonists of the film such as Gorr (Christian Bale), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), Zeus (Russel Crowe) and the magic goats.