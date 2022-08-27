Libraries and other New York paradises

I think my fascination with libraries began one afternoon in the living room watching Ghostbusters (1984). The film opened with a librarian placing books through a maze of shelves in the New York Public Library while, behind her, some copies were flying from one place to another. In the next corridor, the beyond definitely took it with that poor lady and a storm of papers and movements of drawers terrifying for a boy my age was unleashed. The scene was so horrible that not even the jokes of Bill Murray and his companions that came after the credits allowed me to follow the story with my eyes open. It took a few years and many viewings to understand that the ghost that inhabited that literary cave really wanted to enjoy reading without being bothered by any human with the whispers of the place. Only those who have gone to a library in the spirit of reading will be able to take the side of that damned spirit.

My childhood paranormal experiences with Ghostbusters led me to visit the Public Library in the heart of Fifth Avenue on my first trip to New York. Despite my high expectations, I didn’t find many points of connection with the work of Ivan Reitman and it quickly disappeared from my mind. I discovered, however, a temple full of solemnity. The Rose room is a huge room flanked by two levels of books. I was surprised by the army of students resisting the constant siege of tourists. I’m not quite sure how they do it, but judging by the way their heads bow under those reading lamps they seem oblivious to the barrage of high heels and cameras. This image stirred my college memories and soon an uncomfortable sadness settled in me that I couldn’t be one of those guys.





The Public Library is actually a gateway to other bookstores that are spread across the map of Manhattan. The next stop, a few meters away, is the Morgan Library at 225 Madison Avenue. Any bibliophile who has a corner dedicated to them at home will be dazzled by this version of paradise proposed by its founder, the great art collector John Pierpont Morgan. There is no room like this in the whole world. The thousands of copies that are piled up on its shelves, the 19th century furniture, the stairs that connect the first floor with that sky full of frescoes and, above all, the silence that prevails within its four walls make it a magical space. The museum also invites you to see a large sample of manuscripts, including A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, or Ivanhoe, by Walter Scott, which Richard Thorpe adapted so well for the cinema. As if this were not enough, on the lower floor there is a permanent exhibition of drawings by European artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Rembrandt, Michelangelo or the omnipresent Picasso.

As you leave the Morgan Library you probably have a mad urge to sit down and read. If you return to Fifth Avenue, in the epicenter of New York fashion, you will run into the Barnes & Noble bookstore. It is a building dedicated to the sale of books in the purest style of the Spanish Casa del Libro, and where you can find almost any publication in the English language. The best thing about this literary lung of the city is its cafeteria. Having one of those coffees with blueberry cake in the company of a good novel is an infallible remedy to continue advancing through the always demanding Manhattan itinerary.

But if what you need is a spiritual respite, don’t hesitate to go to St. Patrick, New York’s cathedral whose neo-Gothic façade topped with two spire towers stands up to the city’s skyscrapers. When you cross the main gate, you will witness the greatest contrast that the island offers. They will leave behind the sophisticated world that modern currents take us through and suddenly enter a place as mystical as any church in Rome can be. If you have the privilege of sitting on a bench and the organ is playing, you will find an unusual peace for the latitudes in which we move. At this point religion is not essential. That moment with God can also be a moment with oneself. After so long, a little meditation is incomparable therapy.

Already with the purified soul, the first temptation is the MoMA. I admit that I have a personal problem with all modern art museums. My inclination for the more traditional movements prevents me from enjoying the new avant-garde and many of the exhibited works drive me crazy. I feel very identified with the character of Woody Allen in Manhattan when he shows himself to be an oddball in the midst of that intellectual elite that prevailed in New York back in the 70s and that turned MoMA into one of its flagships. Even so, the institution has certain paintings that justify his $25 admission. Just contemplating The Starry Night, by Van Gogh, The Persistence of Memory, by Salvador Dalí, or Christina’s World, by Andrew Wyeth, is already worth it.

What I do highly recommend is stopping for a few minutes at their library. Cinema lovers will find there a succulent sample of cinematographic literature. The MoMA has been betting heavily on this discipline for decades and thanks to names like Peter Bogdanovich they have placed Alfred Hitchcock or John Ford at the same level as the greatest exponents of painting by organizing retrospectives on their filmographies. On my last visit to New York last November I took refuge in that little place and, after an hour browsing from book to book, I ended up buying one of interviews with Steven Spielberg and a second on the most influential directors in history according to the channel TCM. It is impossible to leave the building empty handed.





The other great museum in the city, the Metropolitan, is for me a sentimental stop. Above its extensive art galleries, the courtyard of the Castle of Vélez Blanco has rested inside for decades. I remember having entered the Almeria fortress as a child one of those winter Saturdays when we went up from Lorca to see the snow. A man told us, in front of a large empty room, that the Americans had taken what was the heritage jewel of his town. He spoke of the windows and the arches of the patio with deep melancholy, dealing with a level of detail incomprehensible to us, as if all those decorative elements were in front of his eyes. That story stayed with my family from that moment on and it was a pleasant surprise to discover it with my father one August morning when we were touring the Metropolitano. That day, after so many years, we ended our guided tour of the Castle of Vélez Blanco.

Without leaving personal territory, this New York summer ends on 155th Street, far from the tourist cameras. I am referring to the Hispanic Society, one of the most overwhelming examples of the strength that our letters have had outside our borders. Archer Milton Huntington, the son of one of the owners of the Central Pacific Railroad, fell madly in love with Spanish culture and dedicated his life to studying it. An important part of his legacy can be visited in this building in northern Manhattan. For different reasons, when I have gone to the island I have found the doors closed. I do not lose the hope. I am still dying to visit Sorolla’s paintings that decorate some of its rooms and, above all, to enter his library and be able to consult certain copies of his extensive catalogue. A first edition of Don Quixote and La Celestina among many other treasures await me.

This thorn in my soul, along with all those movies I haven’t written a single line about yet, keep New York on my horizon, and I constantly check the calendar imagining future trips to this dream city.