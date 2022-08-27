Leonardo DiCaprio follows tradition and cheats on his girl after she turns 25

glimpse horns through the Hollywood Hills and not just because a herd of goats is whore. It is said, commented and rumored that the vacations in which he is immersed Leonardo Dicaprio They are sitting wonderfully. So much so that he has been caught with a girl who is not his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

It has been the Instagram account @Deuxmoi, intended for the most poisonous sauces of the celebrities on the other side of the pond, the one in charge of announcing the bombing through a post: “Hello, sitting in Salama St Tropez, Leo is sitting at a table next to us, trying to act discreetly, but he’s sitting next to the daughter of some Monaco oligarchs, getting cozy with no Camila in sight“, they have revealed from the gossip profile.

There are many who have pointed out Camila’s age, turned 25 tacos on June 18, as the (painful) reason for the alleged antlers. And it is that, according to legend and the revealing newspaper library, the main character of ‘Titanic’ usually send for a walk to their churris in how much reach a quarter of a century.

We refer to the tests. Beautiful celebrities of the stature of Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli or Nina Agda, who shared cuddles and Egyptian cotton sheets with the interpreter, they ended their romantic idyll with this once they reached the age mentioned above. We don’t know if this is just a coincidence or a fetish of DiCaprio. What we do have clear is that Leo already has 47 pa‘ 48 years and you should rethink stop forcing the tool.

