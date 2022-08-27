Larcamon qualifies Talavera as a goalkeeper ‘of pu… mother’

Midtime Editorial

Puebla was vastly better than braves but it was not enough to take the victory of the Cuauhtemoc Stadiumand it is that he was in front Alfredo Talaverawho became the hero of the frontiersmen preventing La Franja from breaking its win droughtWell, he hasn’t done it since Matchday 2.

Larcamon did not hesitate highlight Tala’s workWho did more than five savesof which several were about the end of the match.

“We are a team that shot the entire game on goal today, we made a fucking archery flow like Talavera, that thanks to him we did not take the victory but I know that at the end of the road we will have a prize”, he said at the end of the game.

“Clearly there are more than two points that we losewe must value what has been done because we have scored but for the capacity that the team presented are feelings of anger because we didn’t get the award we deserved”.

the strategist of The fringe He also took time to show his anger towards the MX League and towards Roosters of Queretaro for not changing the party of the next date that will be the Thursdayone day after the friendly game between Mexico and Paraguay where there will be two players from La Franja involved.

“They are not ruled out under any pointThey are two important players. I was hoping there would be a schedule adjustment, knowing that there is a match outside the FIFA Date and we will always support the National Team but if the calendar we expected the adjustment because we were involved in the call, but we are not going to do without them”.

