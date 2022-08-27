Kylie Jenner wears a white dress and holds Stormi’s hand at the Kylie Cosmetics Party

Image credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster enjoyed a mother-daughter evening, as they headed to Kylie Cosmetics’ party, announcing the new Ulta Beauty brand, Wednesday 24th August. It was a really sweet moment when Kylie, 25, held her daughter’s hand as they went to the party. Stormi, 4, was adorable as she showed she had the same fashion as her mother of hers.

Kylie sported an all-white suit for the occasion. She sported a long-sleeved top, unbuttoned with a skirt, under a matching corset. She also paired her dress with white high heels and a large pair of sunglasses as she headed for the celebration.

As Stormi walked beside her mother, she wore a silver off-the-shoulder dress and white sneakers. She carried a cute matching handbag and wore a pair of white sneakers. Like her mother, she sported a pair of thin black sunglasses.

Kylie and Stormi have spent a long time bonding with each other lately. Similar to Kylie Cosmetics party, the reality star and her daughter held hands as they walked up to her sister by Kendall 818 Tequila celebrates a week before its brand launch event.

The mom and daughter couple have also been making cute videos together in the past few months. Kylie filmed a selfie of her and Stormi in a lip-syncing car with Stormi’s father by Travis Scott hit tune “Mamacita” in mid-August. It was a very sweet moment and Kylie captioned her moment by calling her daughter her “best friend”. During a trip to the UK, Kylie also shared a vlog-style TikTok of a shopping trip she and Stormi took from Harrod’s in London. After looking at some Kylie Cosmetics, she also showed some of the sections where her daughter could go shopping in the iconic mall and jokingly called her a “spoiled girl”.