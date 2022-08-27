Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, 10, shows off her beauty routine in TikTok since it was canceled

Ads

Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Just like his mother and aunts! Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s ex-daughter clearly has a passion for everything related to fashion and beauty.

Read the article

“Good morning,” captioned the 10-year-old on a Friday, August 26, TikTok video of her beauty routine, which has since been canceled.

Penelope Disick. Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian / TikTok

In the style of a “Get Ready With Me” social media video, Penelope – who shares her TikTok account with the 43-year-old founder of Poosh – sported a pink terry headband to keep her hair from falling over her face. Then, she started working applying moisturizer and concealer, which she dabbed using a beauty blender. Once the basics of her look were in place, she Penelope applied a swipe of shimmering eyeshadow to her lids.

Read the article

Always the supportive family member, Penelope even used some of her aunt Kylie Jenner’s products to complement her styling. According to E! News, elementary school used Kylie Cosmetics lip balm, lip gloss and mascara. Once her makeup routine was complete, Penelope took off her headband and greeted the cameras.

Penelope – Kardashian and the only daughter of the 39-year-old founder of Talentless – launched her “P and Kourt” account last year. In many of her social media videos, Penelope and her mother face various viral trends, including many that test her makeup skills.

“Minion Party,” captioned the since-canceled TikTok footage of his younger brother, Reign, earlier this month, according to Page Six. In the clip, Penelope painted her 7-year-old sister’s face as the Minions characters from the Despicable Me franchise.

Penelope also underwent a drastic hair makeover last year, swapping her naturally brown locks for a bright red hue.

“It’s not that bad. She just needs a little… shaping. At the show, ”she said in a December 2021 TikTok video, revealing her new“ do ”.

Read the article

Penelope – of whom Kardashian and Disick are co-parents along with Mason, 12, and Reign – even rocked her red locks at her mother’s Italian wedding ceremony earlier this year. The Kardashians star and Travis Barker held their third wedding in May, with Penelope serving as the flower girl. She wore a white tulle dress with red roses, the latter of which matched her hair. Penelope’s dress also matched her new stepsisters – Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who the drummer, 46, shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – and their wedding dresses.

The Blink-182 musician – who also shares son Landon, 18, with Moakler, 47 – and Kardashian have been eager to smoothly raise their mixed brood as one family unit.

“I love the idea of ​​a mixed family. I think the more children the better. It’s like more people to love. I am very attached to Travis’ children and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing, ”Hulu’s personality explained in a May episode of the Kardashians. “Travis is a truly extraordinary father. It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think the fact that we all know each other makes it easier for our families to unite. It’s all I could ever want ”.

Ads