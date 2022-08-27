Kourtney Kardashian dominates the gothic style by wearing wide jeans and a corset

To attend the launch of Kylie Cosmetics x Ultathe tv personality slipped into some jeans with corset, a look obsessed with celebrities. However, she added a plus point: she showed how women 40+ will be able to successfully wear them.

The businesswoman chose some high waisted baggy jeans in black. combined a leather corset that gives it a halo of aesthetics dark and laced up a matching cardigan. In this way he neutralized the garments and added sophistication. To style the jeans, he wore platform shoesachieving a flattering visual result.

If we analyze for a moment the judgments of the experts, we see a growing tendency to Gothic style. The sensuality of corsetry It was present in the Fall-Winter 2022 collections of Versace, Balmain and Christian Dior. Like the presence of leather designs at Acne Studios, Altuzarra and Burberry. The coldest time of the year will take place in an irreverent key.

Now, to complete the styling, Kourtney carried a y2k hairstyle: high ponytail with lock chunky on the front. Her makeup was predominant, contrasting the dark tonality of the pieces.

Once again, the older sister of the Kardashian clan put on the map how to look corsetsand we love it.

Where have we seen the trend of jeans with corset?

on catwalk

We saw them at Fendi, Dior and Christian Siriano on their Fall-Winter 2022 catwalks, the jeans with corset They are the most acclaimed combination so far this year.

Fendi proposed a asymmetric design with equestrian soul and traditional cowboys. For its part, Dior exhibited some wide leg jeans with rhinestones and corset to match, and Christian Siriano created a chic look in denim with a latex corset.