Kourtney Kardashian covers herself in baggy high-waisted pants as rumors swirl she’s pregnant with husband Travis’s baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s potential baby belly has been the topic of conversation for the past few weeks.

Ever since Kourtney got married to Travis Barker and their sensual relationship went viral, fans have been waiting for the announcement of their pregnancy.

Photos from Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics launch event at Ultra Beauty in Westwood, California showed Kourtney wearing a suspiciously full-coverage outfit.

Kardashian showed up at the event, hand in hand with Travis, wearing an all-black suit.

On top, she wore a cropped black cardigan and a studded leather sheath top that highlighted her chest.

At the bottom, she wore black pants with overly baggy flared legs that helped keep her pregnancy rumors alive.

CHILD OR BUST

Rumors have been rampant lately accusing Kourtney of hiding her pregnancy.

He was covering his figure with baggy hoodies and baggy shirts before making a public appearance in baggy pants.

Kourtney also posted photos of herself sticking out of a sheer top, which fans also attributed to her alleged pregnancy.

Kardashain’s new Hulu trailer may hint that all of these rumors were true.

In the trailer, Kourtney smiled at the camera and said, “Well, guess what?”

Not surprisingly, the trailer left everyone in suspense.

BABY WORKING

While her mother, Kris Jenner, seemed to have no problem conceiving, Kourtney didn’t have the same luck.

With her ex, Scott Disick, Kourtney has successfully had three children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

Travis also had two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Unfortunately, the road to conception for Kourtney and Travis wasn’t as fruitful as their previous relationships.

Kourtney admitted getting pregnant with Travis was difficult and she was willing to try anything, including eating quail eggs.

He also vaporized her vagina and put some questionable objects inside.

The KUWTK star has also tried more conventional conception methods such as IVF treatments.

