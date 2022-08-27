Kourtney Kardashian copies “rival” sister Kim by launching her own line of skincare products with clues that the brothers “really hate each other”

KOURTNEY Kardashian announced the launch of her skin care product line just two months after her sister Kim created her own SKKN brand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has taken a backlash on the collection since it launched in June.

Now her sister Kourtney, 43, has announced the arrival of her skincare line to rival that of Kim, 41.

The reality star went into her Instagram Stories on Friday to post a promotional video for the new launch.

The video featured clips of the skin care factory where the products are created, with words crossing the screen reading: “Launch of down to earth skin care 29.08.22”.

The teaser then prompted fans to sign up for presale and receive messages for when the line drops.

Kourtney’s new venture is a bit of a shock, as her sister Kim just came out live with her new collection of luxury skincare products, SKKN by Kim, two months earlier.

BIG FLOP?

But the beauty mogul didn’t get all the positive feedback on the line and many fans accused the company of being a “total FLOP”.

This allegation came after some spotted a telltale sign on its website.

According to the online description, SKKN “was born out of Kim’s dream of bridging the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatologist experts and the people at home looking for high quality skin care.”

Skin care lovers can buy the products they love once or subscribe and get discounts on the products.

Products include, but are not limited to, face cream, toner, eye cream, cleanser, exfoliator and more.

SKKN is the renamed line of KKW Beauty, which was previously Kim Kardashian West Beauty.

Since Kim is no longer married to Kanye West, she wanted to rename the entire line and give it a new name.

While fans were thrilled with the new launch, they realized they couldn’t purchase any products due to the outrageous prices they were selling at.

The “Complete Collection” of all nine products now sell for $ 575, down from the announced initial retail value of $ 673.

Due to the high prices, fans have noticed some details which show that the line is a “total flop”.

A Reddit user pointed out that while there was such high demand and enthusiasm, none of the articles sold out after four hours.

“I wonder if he thought it would wear out immediately,” they wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

“Not with those prices,” one fan played.

“What part of… Cleanser: $ 43; 37 Toner Refills: $ 45; $ 38 Exfoliating Refill: $ 55; $ 47 Refill Hyaluronic Acid Serum: $ 90; $ 77 Refill Vitamin C8 Serum: $ 90; $ 77 Refill Face VlCream: $ 85; $ 72 Refill Eye Cream: $ 75; $ 64 Refill Oil Drops: $ 95; $ 81 Overnight Oil Refill: $ 95; $ 81 refill The Komplete Kollection: $ 575 (retail value $ 673)… you don’t understand, ”joked one fan.

A Reddit user said, “Kim, have you seen gas prices lately?”

“It just isn’t convenient,” wrote one user.

OPINIONS OF THE FANS

After realizing it didn’t run out, fans broke the line and explained why.

“The whole set doesn’t make sense or I like it. Refills, prices and ingredients are daunting for the IMO, ”a fan said.

“The refills really did me lol. Affirm sustainability, but refills look like they could be a standalone product and in addition to the main packaging there are also covers for each product, hence the third packaging layer. A swing and a lack ”, said another.

Another sign of the line’s flop was that in less than a day some products were already discounted.

Fans also shared theories that the Kardashian-Jenner family is involved in a secret family feud after noticing several clues from Kourtney’s recent posts.

