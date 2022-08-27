Kids Choice Awards 2022: What time and where to see the Live awards ceremony in Mexico?

We are very excited because the 13th annual installment of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2022 which comes with many surprises, several guests and above all, with our favorite artists who will be present at this gala event.

For you to prepare yourself, the Kids Choice Awards 2022 of Nickelodeon will take place in Mexico City and the driver will be, nothing more and nothing less than our beloved, the spoiled one, Danna Paolawho we know knows how to make this type of presentation perfect.

The Squad of the 13th awards ceremony will be for Kevlex Pazmiño, the Ecuadorian, who will also have the opportunity to appear here, in addition, the Mexican content creators, Danny Alfaro and Shaula Ponce, and the Argentine actor Ian Lucas, will also be as part of the event. Without a doubt, a first class cast that you cannot miss.

Kids Choice Awards 2022

The 13th annual award of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2022 It will take place at the National Auditorium, a venue located in Mexico City, also known as El Coloso de Reforma.

Within the categories for the award we find: “Favorite Actor”, “Viral Song”, “International Hit of the Year” and “Challenger of the Year”, among others, so go do your guesswork to find out who will win the awards this year , do not forget that it is always good to support your favorite artist when he is nominated for any kind of award.

Among the guest artists that we know will attend are BTS, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Camilo, María Becerra, Sebastián Yatra and Evaluna. Of luxury, without a doubt, something that you cannot miss, but most importantly, where can you see it?

The live broadcast will be via streaming on the official YouTube account of Nickelodeon Latin America or in its broadcast on TV. In addition, it can be seen online through Pluto TV (free) or on Paramount +, the appointment is this August 30 at 8:00 a.m. Mexico.

Time, Place and Date of Kids Choice Awards 2022

So, to recap, the live delivery will take place at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. These will start at 8 pm Central time in Mexico City and the broadcast can be seen through Nickelodeon’s official YouTube account. It will also be available on Pluto TV (free) or on Paramount+.

Kenya Os, Ha-Ash and Big Time Rush will be passing through the orange carpet and to give you an idea of ​​how great this event is going to be, here is a list of the nominees so that you can support your favorite from this precise moment.

Kids Choice Awards 2022 Nominees List

-Emilio Osorio

-Sebastian Silva

-Kevsho

-Ralf

-Macarena Garcia

-Isi Vives

-Estefi Merelles

-Eva Luna

sponge Bob

club 57

Polynesian Revolution

scandalous

sponge Bob

club 57

The Loud House

DangerForce

Camilo

Sebastian Yatra

Carol Seville

Danna Paola

Mont Pantoja

Kenya Os

Humbe

Mary Becerra

Sebastian Yatra (Red Heels)

Danny Ocean (Outside the Market)

Morat (Missed Call)

Paulo Londra (Plan A)

INTERNATIONAL HIT OF THE YEAR

Harry Styles (As It Was)

Coldplay & BTS (My Universe)

Olivia Rodrigo (Traitor)

5 Seconds of Summer (Complete Month)

blackpink

bts

exo

TXT

bts

Camila Hair

Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo

Domelipa

Street and Poche

Kevlexd

Ferv

ADVENTURE AND TRAVEL CREATOR

Mau Otero

Juanpa Zurita

polynesians

Ricky Lemon

my cupcakes

Robegrill

Dani Hoyos

muses

Skabeche

Fede Vigevani and La Vecibanda

The Rulers

Daniela Rodrice

Eddy Skabeche

auronplay

Lyna Vallejos

RaptorGamer

Valentina Zenere

Angela Aguilar

brianda deyanara

Joaquin Bondoni

Army

Skuad

cncowners

Blinks

Carlota Madrigal & Gigi

Eddy Skabeche & Xio

Ignacia Antonia & Kevlexd

Danna Paola & Alex Hoyer

Luis De La Rosa

Faith Vigevani

Eloisa Os

Domelipa

Lali

Paul London

Mary Becerra

rushing

German Garmendia

Max Valenzuela

Ignatius Antonia

Ferv

sun charles

Jessica Fernandez

Rebecca Schurenkamper

Pau Tips