Kids Choice Awards 2022: What time and where to see the Live awards ceremony in Mexico?
We are very excited because the 13th annual installment of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2022 which comes with many surprises, several guests and above all, with our favorite artists who will be present at this gala event.
For you to prepare yourself, the Kids Choice Awards 2022 of Nickelodeon will take place in Mexico City and the driver will be, nothing more and nothing less than our beloved, the spoiled one, Danna Paolawho we know knows how to make this type of presentation perfect.
The Squad of the 13th awards ceremony will be for Kevlex Pazmiño, the Ecuadorian, who will also have the opportunity to appear here, in addition, the Mexican content creators, Danny Alfaro and Shaula Ponce, and the Argentine actor Ian Lucas, will also be as part of the event. Without a doubt, a first class cast that you cannot miss.
Kids Choice Awards 2022
The 13th annual award of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2022 It will take place at the National Auditorium, a venue located in Mexico City, also known as El Coloso de Reforma.
Within the categories for the award we find: “Favorite Actor”, “Viral Song”, “International Hit of the Year” and “Challenger of the Year”, among others, so go do your guesswork to find out who will win the awards this year , do not forget that it is always good to support your favorite artist when he is nominated for any kind of award.
Among the guest artists that we know will attend are BTS, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Coldplay, Camilo, María Becerra, Sebastián Yatra and Evaluna. Of luxury, without a doubt, something that you cannot miss, but most importantly, where can you see it?
The live broadcast will be via streaming on the official YouTube account of Nickelodeon Latin America or in its broadcast on TV. In addition, it can be seen online through Pluto TV (free) or on Paramount +, the appointment is this August 30 at 8:00 a.m. Mexico.
Time, Place and Date of Kids Choice Awards 2022
So, to recap, the live delivery will take place at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. These will start at 8 pm Central time in Mexico City and the broadcast can be seen through Nickelodeon’s official YouTube account. It will also be available on Pluto TV (free) or on Paramount+.
Kenya Os, Ha-Ash and Big Time Rush will be passing through the orange carpet and to give you an idea of how great this event is going to be, here is a list of the nominees so that you can support your favorite from this precise moment.
Kids Choice Awards 2022 Nominees List
-Emilio Osorio
-Sebastian Silva
-Kevsho
-Ralf
-Macarena Garcia
-Isi Vives
-Estefi Merelles
-Eva Luna
sponge Bob
club 57
Polynesian Revolution
scandalous
sponge Bob
club 57
The Loud House
DangerForce
Camilo
Sebastian Yatra
Carol Seville
Danna Paola
Mont Pantoja
Kenya Os
Humbe
Mary Becerra
Sebastian Yatra (Red Heels)
Danny Ocean (Outside the Market)
Morat (Missed Call)
Paulo Londra (Plan A)
- INTERNATIONAL HIT OF THE YEAR
Harry Styles (As It Was)
Coldplay & BTS (My Universe)
Olivia Rodrigo (Traitor)
5 Seconds of Summer (Complete Month)
blackpink
bts
exo
TXT
bts
Camila Hair
Harry Styles
Olivia Rodrigo
Domelipa
Street and Poche
Kevlexd
Ferv
- ADVENTURE AND TRAVEL CREATOR
Mau Otero
Juanpa Zurita
polynesians
Ricky Lemon
my cupcakes
Robegrill
Dani Hoyos
muses
Skabeche
Fede Vigevani and La Vecibanda
The Rulers
Daniela Rodrice
Eddy Skabeche
auronplay
Lyna Vallejos
RaptorGamer
Valentina Zenere
Angela Aguilar
brianda deyanara
Joaquin Bondoni
Army
Skuad
cncowners
Blinks
Carlota Madrigal & Gigi
Eddy Skabeche & Xio
Ignacia Antonia & Kevlexd
Danna Paola & Alex Hoyer
Luis De La Rosa
Faith Vigevani
Eloisa Os
Domelipa
Lali
Paul London
Mary Becerra
rushing
German Garmendia
Max Valenzuela
Ignatius Antonia
Ferv
sun charles
Jessica Fernandez
Rebecca Schurenkamper
Pau Tips