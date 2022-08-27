Khloe Kardashian’s best friend bangs former star Tristan Thompson and says she “stripped away her glory” after cheating on scandal

KHLOE Kardashian’s best friend turned to the reality star’s ex, Tristan Thompson, blaming him for denying her happiness.

Malika Haqq said Tristan’s treacherous drama had a major impact on Khloe, especially as the two just welcomed a new baby together via a surrogate.

5

Appearing on the “Reality With the King” podcast, the former Hollywood Divas revealed that Khloe is doing as well as might be expected of someone in her circumstances.

“She’s not the first woman to endure adversity in a relationship,” shared Malika, 39.

But he added that the Kardashian star also feels robbed of what should be happy times, especially with her new son.

“There are some glory times that should just be glory times that have been snatched from her,” Malika continued. “And it’s really sad.”

Earlier this month, Khloe, 38, took her first steps towards normalcy when she first walked out since welcoming her new son with Tristan, 31.

The Hulu star confirmed that she and her ex welcomed a second child via a surrogate last month.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with his mistress Maralee in December.

Khloe and the NBA star dated intermittently from 2016 to 2021.

Tristan had a child with Maralee due to her relationship and Khloe finally ended her relationship with him after hearing the news.

Since then, the founder of Good American jeans has been juggling work and single mom life after sending Tristan to pack.

In the podcast, Malika said she is there to support her friend and growing family.

“We can all sit here and say some bullshit should never happen, but it does and I think that’s when you have to remind yourself who is the priority – and it’s these kids.”

When Khloe finally ventured out for the first time in months, Malika was with her.

“He’s really one of the strongest people I know, because he has a good head on his shoulders,” said the former Famously Single alum.

“Faith is something else, and she has a lot of it. I tell you.”

5

5