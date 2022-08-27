Khloé Kardashian turns her back on the camera and conquers her voluptuous figure

Once again, the socialite Khloe Kardashian appeared on social networks by publishing a photograph in which he showed off his attributes without fear of what they will say and giving a class of style. Here we tell you the details!

From her profile on Instagram, the businesswoman also verified why she is one of the public’s favorites. And it is that He wore a little outfit that bought him the praise of dozens of Internet users for his good taste in clothing and for the great body he showed.

It was a black leather outfit made up of a shirt oversized and pants that hugged her curves as she posed with her back to the camera.

According to what was shared by the famous, her sensual set belongs to the clothing brand he founded in 2016, ‘Good American’.

Let us remember that its own Khloé Kardashian has been a strong representative of inclusion in terms of ‘plus’ sizes.from there was born her passion to create a brand that is friendly for those women who have more curves.

“Always we make sure our campaigns are truly representative of all women of all shapes and sizesso that our community can really see themselves in our product”, revealed the socialite in an interview with VOGUE.

It may interest you:

• Khloé Kardashian does not want to detract from her daughter True: ‘My sweet girl’

• Khloé Kardashian wore a tight latex dress that sparked sighs

• Video: Khloé Kardashian proudly boasts the mansion of her dreams, but the networks criticize her