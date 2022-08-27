Ketchup or makeup? This is what’s new from Fenty Beauty

Every new release of FENTY BEAUTY, Rihanna’s makeup brand that champions diversity and inclusion and triumphs among consumers of all ages, causing a furor in the world of beauty, selling out in record time. And the new (and original) product that has just been released has been no exception.

The Barbadian businesswoman has surprised her fans with a fun new kits makeup with ketchup as the protagonist. Yes, how do you hear it, the popular tomato sauce is the great attraction of the new Fenty Beauty proposal in collaboration with the urban collective MSCHFwhose releases tend to go viral thanks to the originality and controversy of their designs.

under the name Ketchup or Makeup, this box with an attractive packaging In a striking red tone, it includes up to six packages inside that you will have to try to find out if it contains ketchup or lip gloss, specifically the acclaimed Gloss Bombone of Fenty Beauty’s best sellers.

An original way of arousing the public’s attention that meets all the requirements to become a must for the beauty junkies and, of course, also the sweet tooth. The consumer must play if he wants to win the “prize”.

This new kit is available for $25 on the KetchupOrMakeup.com website, created for the occasion, and at a street stall in hot dogs from New York City.

Despite the controversy it has caused for a large part of the public, who sees it as unnecessary to have to try tomato sauce until they find the popular lip gloss, and has made it known through the comments of the Instagram post, the kit launched by Fenty Beauty has not been slow to gather followers. More and more people claim on social networks to have bought Ketchup or Makeup and define it as fun and originall. Even on Tik Tok there are already videos of those who have tried the sachets (including Ketchup) and show their reactions on camera. Are we facing a new success by Rihanna?

