Kendall Jenner’s Icy Blue Eyeshadow Sets the Trend for Fall 2022

Fashion month is upon us, which means what makeup trends we can expect to see on the runway are making their way to the forefront. Model Kendall Jenner’s blue eyeshadow showcase showed us that one of 2022’s best beauty moments is still in full effect for fall.

Blue eyeshadow is like makeup’s hairspray: Both are surprisingly versatile and can enhance a look when done right, as was the case with Jenner, who wore the icy bluish white look for her beauty event. sister Kylie Jenner with Ulta. Jenner’s resident makeup artist, Mary Phillips, shared a photo tour on Instagram showcasing her work, anointing the caption “Blue Valentine.” In the close-up pictures, you can see that Phillips applied the perfect amount of soft matte blue eyeshadow to Jenner’s lids and a little bit to her lower lash line. To emphasize the look, Phillips opted to wear no eyeliner and just a few swipes of mascara to keep the moment nostalgic.

It’s safe to say that from here on, many trendsetters will also be looking for various shades of blue eyeshadow this coming fall. For more inspiration, we’ve included more of Jenner’s glam look below for you to bookmark.