Keanu Reeves: Fan invites the actor to his wedding and gets a big surprise

Popular actor Keanu Reeves He never ceases to amaze with the sweet gestures he has with his fans, where he displays tremendous humility and charisma.; It is well known that, being his followers, he does not skimp on giving them small details to make their moments happier, as on this occasion, when he attended the wedding of a man he did not know despite his busy schedule .

“He said he just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very kind and friendly”

Like everything, this story started with one of those coincidences that only happen once in a lifetime And, according to a man named James and his partner Nikki Roadnight, they were having their wedding at the Fawsley Hall hotel, located in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom, where the actor also stayed.

On how the invitation was given, James said that he had met none other than Keanu Reeves in the bar area. Like every fan He approached to greet him and incidentally took the opportunity to invite him to his wedding.

“He invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted. She was very nice and said that she would do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him!” Nikki Roadnight recounted.

To the surprise of the bride and groom, later the hotel staff approached them to tell them that “there was a very special guest”, that he was outside and that he wanted to talk to them… It was the interpreter of John Wick!

About the party with Keanu, Roadnight pointed out that he offered the actor something to drink; nevertheless, because he had had a long flight, he preferred not to drink anything.

“He said that he had just had a long flight, so he would not be staying long, but he was very kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” the woman commented, in addition to detailing that The actor also talked with the guests.

As if that wasn’t enough Keanu Reeves took some time to take pictures with the couplewhich Nikki Roadnight shared on her Twitter account accompanied by the text: “I had the most amazing weekend!”

The couple assured Newsweek magazine that they will remember their wedding day as “the most magical” and the meeting was “something out of this world”.

JM

