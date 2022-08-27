Keanu Reeves attends a couple’s wedding in England; what is the story – El Sol de México

Keanu Reeves is back in the spotlight thanks to a couple who never imagined the special gift they would receive on their wedding day.

It all happened in Northamptonshire, England, where the actor once again demonstrated why he is one of the public’s most beloved celebrities. If you don’t know the story here we reveal all the details of the lucky couple.

They find Keanu Reeves in the bar

Nikki Roadnight, the woman who came to the altar talked to Newsweek and revealed that its now husband James Roadnight The actor was found in the bar where the reception was taking place, he approached him to greet him and took the opportunity to invite him to his wedding.

His invitation was a courtesy gesture because the subject came up for discussion, but the man never imagined that he would be able to take him at his word.

“My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he had just gotten married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted.”Nikki said.

The actor told him that he would come to see them later, but the couple did not know if he had said it from the heart or just a commitment, but they were still excited because James had been able to meet him in person.

Keanu Reeves appears at wedding

The stars ended up aligning and the couple got the surprise of their lives as Keanu ended up making an appearance.

An hour later, a hotel staff member approached the bride to inform her that a “very special guest” he was outside and wanted to talk to her.

And yes, it was Reeves himself, who unexpectedly arrived at the celebration.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he declined and said he had just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.” Nikki pointed out.

The newlyweds did not miss the opportunity and took the opportunity to take the photos that will remain as a beautiful memory of the most special day of their lives and that have now gone viral on social networks.

“Keanu coming to say hi was out of this world. Something to remember and the start of many more adventures together,” finished.