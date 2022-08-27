Keanu Reeves attended the wedding of an unknown couple

Without a doubt, Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors on an international scale, not only for giving life to emblematic characters from successful films, but also for his human quality.

From adopting street dogs to giving luxurious watches to her doubles, it’s the details that make the Hollywood star shine.

On this occasion, the protagonist of the saga ‘Matrix’ has returned to the news thanks to a gesture he had with a couple from the United Kingdom.

SEE ALSO → 27 years after her death, they release a new album by Selena Quintanilla

Reeves ran into a follower at a hotel where he was staying and after a pleasant chat, a couple of autographs and a photo, the man dared to invite him to his civil wedding.

At that precise moment, Keanu, in a ‘funny’ tone, told the gentleman that “I would do my best to attend the event.”

Although the admirer ‘threw the hook’, he never imagined that the interpreter of ‘John Wick’ would go to his wedding commitment.

After the event, the ‘tortolos’, James and Nikki Roadnight offered some statements to the British magazine Newsweek.

In the interview, Nikki said that her former ‘fiancé’ was in the hotel bar when she suddenly spotted the actor among those present.

“He invited him to our celebration to greet us and have a drink with us, he really did want to, but he had things to do, he was very kind, he just said he would do it later. We didn’t know if he would do it or not (…) Al A while, a member of the hotel staff approached the celebration area and told the couple that a very special guest was outside and wanted to talk to me, it was Keanu himself at our wedding “said the woman.

SEE ALSO → 50 years later, the Oscars apologize to indigenous actress who was booed for refusing an award

For his part, James (the boyfriend) asserted that “everything was very exciting” given the surprise visit.

“I just went to say hello and introduce myself. He told me that he had just had a long flight, so he wouldn’t be staying long, but out of the blue, after my offer, he came and made us all happy.”Roadnight added.

“Keanu Reeves” That’s how simple he is, apart from handsome 😍😍 They invite him to a wedding when they see him and like any ordinary person he shows up! There is no doubt that he is a Great Human Being! pic.twitter.com/qWI2dSFQrv

— Princess (@lenni_mary) August 27, 2022

Editorial NTN24.COM