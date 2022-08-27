Keanu Reeves arrives as a surprise at the wedding of an unknown couple after being invited to a bar | Actor | eint | Famous

Keanu Reeves has proven to be one of the most straightforward celebrities in Hollywood in recent years. This has also been evidenced when interacting with her fans, since she is always ready to listen to them and spend time with them. Such was the case of the bride and groom James and Nikki Roadnight, who decided to invite the interpreter of “Matrix” to their wedding.

The wedding took place at a hotel in Fawsley Hall, Northamptonshire (United Kingdom), and the couple discovered that none other than actor Keanu Reeves was staying at that location, so they did not hesitate to invite him to be part of their Union.

This was the step of Keanu Reeves at the wedding of an unknown couple

While the event was taking place, hotel staff informed the bride that a special guest was outside. It was Keanu Reeves, who appeared at the wedding without knowing the bride and groom or their guests to become the star of the evening.

“My husband saw him in the bar area and told him that he had just gotten married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted,” Nikki Roadnight told Newsweek.

Keanu Reeves unexpectedly arrived at the wedding of an unknown couple. Photo: Twitter

“He was very nice and said he would do it later. We didn’t know if she would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him,” added the newlywed.

Keanu Reeves posing in snapshots with the newlyweds. Photo: Twitter

Keanu Reeves agreed to take souvenir photos with the couple and their 5-year-old daughter. In addition, he interacted with several of those present. “He was kind enough to take some photos and our wedding photographer was able to capture some as well. She then took the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos,” Nikki said at another point.

Keanu Reeves donates a large part of his salary to the leukemia foundation

Keanu Reeves returned to form part of the Matrix saga with the film “The Matrix: resurrections”. The return of the actor to the big screen with this sequel generated great profits, for which the artist decided to give 70% of the salary earned in the films of the saga to a foundation that fights against leukemia.

The actor received a total of 10 million dollars in advance and obtained 35 million in total for the first film in the saga “Matrix” (1999). The Daily Mail portal announced that he donated a large part of that salary to the organization.