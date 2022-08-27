Keanu Reeves arrives as a surprise at a couple’s wedding in Northampton, UK

A newlywed couple got an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves showed up as a guest at the party.

James and Nikki Roadnight got married last weekend in front of family and friends at the Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK. He just so happened to be the actor from John Wick he was also staying there that same day.

In an interview for NewsweekNikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the hotel bar area and told the actor that he had just gotten married. James invited Reeves over for a drink with the rest of the wedding party, and the star of Matrix He replied that he would come later in the evening.

“He was very nice and said he’d come over later,” Nikki said. “We didn’t know if he would do it or not, but it was great that my husband had talked to him.”

An hour later, a hotel staff member informed the bride that a “very special guest” was out and wanted to speak to her. When she came out of it, she was greeted by Keanu Reeves himself. Nikki offered the star a drink, but he declined, admitting that she had just had a long flight and that she wouldn’t be staying long.

“He was very kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” he told the outlet. “He was kind enough to take some photos and our wedding photographer was able to capture some as well. He then took the time to talk to some of our guests and take more photos.”

Following the surprise visit, Nikki shared a photo of the newlywed couple posing with Reeves on Facebook. “Yes, that’s Keanu Reeves at our wedding,” she captioned the post.

One of the surprised wedding guests also took a photo with the actor, posting the smiling image on Twitter. “One of my oldest friends got married today and Keanu Reeves stopped by to say hi,” she wrote. “Super nice guy and a huge congratulations to my dear Nicola and her husband James!”

“He was just the best!!!!!” Nikki replied.

Continue reading the story

Turns out the 57-year-old actor has made a habit of crashing people’s weddings. Back in 2018, Reeves was photographed with a couple just before they were married at the Dream Inn in Santa Cruz, California. That same year, he appeared as a surprise in the photographs from another couple who got married in New York City.

Last month, Reeves went viral on social media when a Twitter user recalled a touching interaction Reeves had with a child at an airport. The actor was identified on a flight from London to New York in July, when he was approached by a boy at John F. Kennedy International Airport, who proceeded to ask Reeves a “series of quick questions.”

The interaction was described by television producer Andrew Kimmel in a viral thread of tweets. “Child: Why were you in London? KR: Filming a documentary. Child: I saw on the Internet that you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x) KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (with a French accent, without correcting it). Formula 1! Racecars! Child: Do you drive? KR: Formula 1 no, but I like to ride a motorcycle.

“The man couldn’t have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel added. “I thought I’d share this because the guy is a class example and little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

The Independent has contacted Nikki Roadnight for comment.