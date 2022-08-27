Katy Perry Baptizes New Cruise That Recreates Donna Summer’s Disco Era | People | Entertainment

american singer Katy Perry This Saturday, a new Norwegian cruise ship is christened with a three-story theater that turns into a Las Vegas-style nightclub that will present the musical inspired by the life of Donna Summer on its itineraries, which will focus on the Caribbean and Europe. .

Prima, the Miami-based company’s newest vessel, was built in Italy and will leave Iceland for the UK and France on Sunday, ending in Amsterdam on Saturday as part of its maiden voyage.

However, the ship’s base port for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season will be Canaveral, Florida, to offer its trips to the Caribbean, and then it will move to Galveston, Texas, Norwegian reported this Saturday.

Perry will christen the new ship in Reykjavik (Iceland), with capacity for 3,215 passengers, who will be able to enjoy “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”, a work that has been nominated for a Tony Award and is one of its main attractions.

The pop singer and godmother of Prima will be one of the passengers on her first voyage at the end of a week in which most US shipping lines have further relaxed their precautionary measures due to the pandemic.

Photo courtesy of the shipping company Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) showing its new Norwegian Prima cruise ship, weighing 142,500 tons and with a capacity for 3,250 passengers, which is the first ship of a series of six of a new class that NLC has already ordered from the Italian shipyard Fincantieri.

The name Prima, which means first in Italian, is a tribute to the “new Italian partners” who built the ship at Fincantieri, said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Without masks and without the need for negative covid-19 tests, travelers on the new ship will be able to immerse themselves in the disco age in one of the largest theaters in the industry at sea.

Sommer stressed that the new ship offers more open spaces as part of the new class of designs, which include a total of six ships.

The company pointed out that despite the pause of more than a year from the pandemic, the shipping company continued to work to adjust to the new challenges with many more open spaces and wider corridors, rooms and bathrooms, among others.

In Europe, Prima, 965 feet long (about 300 meters) and weighing 142,500 tons, will have destinations such as Iceland and Scandinavia. (YO)