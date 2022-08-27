Kanye West, 4.5 million to live opposite Kim Kardashian

After divorcing Kim Kardashian, Kanye West spends a whopping $ 4.5 million to buy a house across from his ex-wife.

Kanye West did not immediately accept the end of her romance with Kim Kardashian and decided to try it all out a few months ago by buying a house worth 4.5 million dollars to live opposite his ex.

Kanye West spends 4.5 million on Kim Kardashian

The separation between Kim Kardashian And Kanye West caused a sensation. The couple experienced an intense love affair, dominating the showbitz and positively influencing each other’s careers. A few months ago, suddenly, Kim announced her intention to end the marriage with the rapper, with whom she shared so much, especially the love of her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kanye has not digested the decision of the influencer and entrepreneur, trying in every way to win her back and showing himself available to support her, even though she can no longer wear the role of husband in all respects.

Kanye he wanted to leave little room for Kim, before she announced the new relationship with Pete Davidson then wrecked, and according to the New York Post bought the house opposite to the one she shared with Kim in Hidden Hills, an exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles, in order to be close to her even if the cost was much higher than that initially agreed.

Kanye West buys house across from ex Kim Kardashian

A little to be a present father for his children, a little to point out to Kim Kardashian that he is always ready to be there for her, Kanye West has decided to buy the villa for sale in front of the one shared a few months earlier with his ex-wife.

A property for which the well-known rapper has paid well 500 thousand dollars plus just to grab it, thus paying out 4.5 million dollars in total. There chalet dates back to 1955 and consists of four bathrooms, five bedrooms, a riding stable with thoroughbred horses, two garages for the incredible collection of Kanye and a swimming pool to entertain the children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The gesture definitely pleased Kimwho sees in Kanye a model father and a man he can count on, but just can’t retrace his steps and capitulate on the subject of love.