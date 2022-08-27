Juventus, according to Paganini, the bianconeri would follow Cristiano Ronaldo again

Juventus would be following Cristiano’s profile again Ronaldo, Portuguese striker practically given out of Manchester United. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri could also close the deal for Leandro in the next few days Paredes, PSG director.

Juventus transfer market, the bianconeri could re-enter the race for Cristiano Ronaldo

Christian Ronaldo in this window of Transfer market, has been at the center of several rumors that would like him away from Manchester United. The Portuguese ace would be willing to leave the “Red Devils” due to the non-participation of the English team in the Champions League and consequently, his well-known agent Jorge Mendes, would be proposing him to several clubs that will instead play the highest European competition.

According to today’s rumors, among all the teams interested in CR 7, there would also be the Juventus by Massimiliano Merry. The bianconeri, with whom Cristiano Ronaldo he lived for 3 years seasoned with joys and disappointments, so they could re-enter the race for the ’85 class with a “last minute” shot. To make it known, it was the sports journalist of Rai, Paolo Paganiniwho through a Twitter message, wrote: “Eye that the situation is unblocking Cristiano Ronaldo. After the phone calls of recent days Mendes is arriving in Italy. Naples in pole position but Osimhen is also at stake but Juventus should not be considered totally out of the race“.

Obviously, to allow the negotiation to be economically viable, Manchester United should largely cover the salary of the player, who currently receives around 30 million euros annually, but given the strained relations between the Portuguese and the “Red Devils”, not c ‘it is to be excluded that the English team willingly accepts this condition.

Juventus, for the midfield would be approaching the purchase of Leandro Paredes

Meanwhile, Juventus’ search for a midfielder is continuing, under the name of Leandro Paredes which would appear as the hottest track. According to the sports journalist Niccolò Ceccarini, the Argentine director would be closer and closer to becoming a new Juventus player: “Juventus now has Paredes in their hands.

Paris Saint Germain understood that the player wants to have more space and therefore opened definitively on his departure. In the next few hours, Juventus will finalize the operation on the basis of an onerous loan with the right of redemption which could become an obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions “.

