Jordan Peele: the ambitious return of an unstoppable mind

The United States elected not once but twice an African-American president. Did that trigger the disappearance of racial discrimination? For no reason. It is the way in which Jordan Peele (New York, 1979), comedian, screenwriter, producer, director, and one of the fundamental names of the North American industry of the present, observes the matter.

His celebrated feature debut, Get out (Flee!, 2017), was his ingenious response to a country that believed it had overcome racism after being governed by Barack Obama. Starring Britain’s Daniel Kaluuya, the film developed the story of an African-American photographer who meets the parents of his white girlfriend for the first time.

Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

At the house of his in-laws, both liberals, he comes across black workers behaving erratically and more white people looking at him as bait. The twist, worthy of a nightmare, supports the assembly of the film and explains its enormous impact.

Later, inspired by a 1960 Twilight Zone episode about a woman threatened by her doppelganger, Peele wrote We (2019), the story of an African-American family on the run from malevolent doppelgängers. If Get out allowed him to talk about the worst fears of being black and about interracial relationships, his second feature film stood as a reflection of generational trauma through the eyes of a mother who reveals herself as an imperfect heroine.

The son of a white mother and an absent black father for most of his life, the director has dealt with feeling a little out of it from an early age. Making movies is his way of catharsis, and his love of the genre (horror, sci-fi, fantasy) is how he channels debts to his past and applies an examination to the present.

Peele on the set of Nope! Photo: Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures

After creating two tapes that circulated between horror and social thriller, his new film, ¡Nope! (already in Chilean theaters), expands his appetite and goes in search of paying tribute –and problematizing– those great shows that seduced him as a child. In that gallery of influences that permeate history, one director stands out more than any other: Steven Spielberg and his classic Jaws (1975) and Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977).

The protagonists are Emerald (Keke Palmer) and OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya), heirs to a ranch that provides horses for film and television productions. After a family tragedy, the place begins to be besieged by what appears to be an alien presence, a moment that the duo decides to record with cameras.

One of its layers proposes a portrait of the relationship between the Haywoods. “I am an only child, but I am fascinated with the relationship between brothers because it is based on a kind of primary genetic loyalty,” says Peele in a generic interview shared with this medium. “I wanted to tell a story about that because it is something that always gives me a lot of love, joy and melancholy.”

Photo: Universal Pictures

But his great creative engine was another. “I wondered why we are obsessed with the show. Why is the human condition such that we have this addiction to witnessing magic, be it beautiful or horrible?” she argues.

The filmmaker wanted to get to the bottom of that exploration and put together a film that would look stunning and worthy of being seen on the biggest screen around. For this reason, he summoned director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema (Her, Interstellar) and filmed on celluloid, using the Imax format for the first time. “The heart and soul of the film is capturing the impossible on camera,” he notes.

Cowboy movie, aliens and satire, nope! engulfs and puts in check the very tradition of the movies. An ambition that has fascinated most and has baffled many others. But that obeys solely and exclusively to the concerns of his master mind, perhaps one of the most stimulating filmmakers on the US mainstream circuit.

Photo: Universal Pictures

“Film is one of the ways that we deal with our fears, that we fight as human beings,” says Peele. “And I truly believe that anything that we repress, hold back, or oppress long enough, doesn’t go away. Actually, it may come back in the worst way.”