John Cena regrets having called “The Rock” sold

John Cenalegend of WWEhe said regretting having called sold to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, by changing the fight for movies in Hollywood.

“It was stupid of me. It really was. That was my perspective at the time.

“For me, not being able to see Dwayne’s vision of what he personally wanted to do and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorance on my part,” he added.

Cena has followed in the footsteps of “The Rock”

In recent years, the 45-year-old fighter has had several participations in the film industry, starring in films such as Trainwreck, Blockers and Daddy’s Homeas well as the spin-off of Transformers, Bumblebee.

Even in 2021 he followed in the footsteps of his former rival by acting in F9, the most recent installment of the franchise Fast and Furious.

Thank you for opening doors

Cena thanks Johnson for the doors he has opened with his passage to the world of cinema in Hollywood. “I am very grateful to Dwayne Johnson,” he said.

“His success has provided me with many opportunities that I am extremely grateful for, and I certainly would not have had them without him,” added the West Newbury, Massachusetts native.

What did he say about his rivalry at Wrestlemania?

Cena and Johnson had a fierce rivalry after wrestling in back-to-back main events of Wrestlemania in 2012 and 2013.

In 2020, Cena admitted in a question and answer session that between the two things ended up being “pretty personal”.

“I said some things that weren’t nice. He said some things that weren’t nice,” she said.

“And I can assure you that in our line of work there is a gray area where imagination becomes very real and we were right at the sweet spot in that gray area, each watching the other’s every move and not very happy with the other part. I added.