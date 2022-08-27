JLo makes tender dedication to Ben Affleck during their second wedding

We were already clear that the love they have Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck has fascinated the entertainment world, and what the public least expected is that there would be a second weddingwhere the house was thrown out the window—obviously—.

In this second celebration where a greater number of people attended among family and friends; Jennifer Lopez grabbed the microphone and dedicated a song to her dear husbandwhich he couldn’t stop smiling.

With a wonderful dress and hair up, JLo, dedicated a performance to Ben Affleckaccompanied by dancers who complemented the song very well.

All attendees they were movedincluding his own Affleck, who was evidently surprised by this tender dedication.

love in hollywood times

The second wedding took place in GeorgiaUnited States, where the couple decided to celebrate their wedding vows to a greater extent.

The medium TMZ was in charge of filtering the romantic performance of Jennifer Lopez to Ben Affleck.

With just a few seconds filming JLo on the track, were enough for netizens they will be left with a tender heart seeing this act full of love that the singer starred in.

Passionate love between cinema and music

After finalizing their marriage 20 years after ending his last relationship, The Hollywood duo escaped to the famous city of Las Vegas to marry in an intimate ceremony last July.

Now, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck, They had a great time in their lives with this second celebration of their wedding.