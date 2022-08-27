JLo and Ben Affleck: As teenagers in love through the streets of Milan | News from Mexico

ITALY.- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to travel to Italy to have a second honeymoon. Earlier in the week they were spotted boarding a speedboat on Lake Como and then entering the Grand Hotel Tremezzo for a romantic dinner.

Thursday they arrived in Milan and visited some luxury shops, including Cartier. The newlyweds left hand in hand and they stopped in front of a window to kissbut his bodyguard did not stop being on the lookout for a moment, as the fans stalked them.

Jlo wore a white crop top and matching wide leg pants, thick-heeled sandals, as well as a straw hat and a handbag. Ben was wearing a button down shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, as well as jeans and tennis shoes.

How much did the second wedding cost?

Ben and Jennifer said their vows in front of friends and family on August 20 at the actor’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, just an hour from Savannah, Georgia. The romantic ceremony was officiated by her friend Jay Shetty, followed by a reception led by event planner extraordinaire Colin Cowie.

According to reports, Bennifer’s three-day wedding cost $400,000 and friends like Jimmy Kimmel, Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, as well as Matt Damon and his brother Kyle attended. This was their second wedding because Ben and Jen were legally married a month earlier in Las Vegas, Nevada.