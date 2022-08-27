Jennifer Lopez will star in a new Netflix movie alongside important actors from the world of Marvel

There is no day that is not news. It is that the whole world was attentive observed the step by step of her wedding with the actor Ben Affleck. However, not everything is dress, glamor and romance. Because Jennifer Lopez He does not want to neglect his professional career and is already working on new and interesting proposals for nothing more and nothing less than for the number one platform, Netflix.

It will not be his first time on the platform, since in addition to all the films that are part of the catalog, this year he launched an original production on the streaming giant. Is about Jennifer Lopez: Part Time, a documentary of just 1 hour and 36 minutes that presents the superstar talking about his multifaceted career. That’s not all: from a more intimate side, it reveals the pressure she feels living permanently in front of the eyes of the whole world.

However, this time it will not be a documentary, but rather a film. As announced dead linewill present Atlasa feature film to be directed by Brad Peyton with script of Aron Eli Coleite Y leo sardarian. It was also confirmed that Simu Liu will join the project. the star of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Ringsof the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will depart for a moment from the company of Kevin Feig to give life to the antagonist of this film.

The Marvel Studios tape has meant a real boom in the US box office. Although the superhero franchise is usually synonymous with success, after the pandemic that forced the cinemas to close, those figures had fallen. After surpassing $430 million dollars globally, any studio would like to have him in their movie. This was the case with Warner Bros, who invited him to participate in Barbie, the film with Margot Robbie Y Ryan Gosling.

Thats not all, Sterling K Brown -who recently shone in This Is Us and also in Marvel in the first film of Black Panther- Y Abraham Popoola confirmed important roles in Atlas. What exactly will it be about? Jennifer Lopez will play a woman who fights for humanity after a soldier created by Artificial Intelligence has determined that the way to end the war is to end the people. To overcome this rebellious species, Atlas, name of the protagonist, will have to work with another type of AI.