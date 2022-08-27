Jennifer Lopez, who sang for Ben Affleck at the wedding

New images of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Afflecknot only from honeymoon. As they run around in the Northern Italybetween an ice cream on Lake Como and a little bit of shopping in Milan, An unreleased video of theirs appeared on the internet wedding bisstaged last weekend in Riceboro, in Georgia. The clip, published exclusively by TMZshows the pop star performing in front of theincredulous husband.

J.Lo, in wedding dresssuddenly becomes the absolute protagonist of the runway and, with lots of dancers around e a little choreographysings a new song for his Ben. “I can’t get enough”, he says in the catchy refrain. Or, “I just can not get enough», Symbol of the love that binds her to her husband. Who observes her fell in lovesitting in a chair in the front row, a few steps away.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Dream celebrations, that it went on for three days. Then the couple immediately flew in Italy where the inevitable is spending honeymoon. The first sighting dates back to four days ago, with the published photos of Daily Mail which testify the arrival of the Bennifershand in hand, al Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Then here they are again, smiling and accomplices, on a speedboat in the direction Villa Oleandra.

It is not known whether the two are guests friend George Clooney, it is certain that in the last few hours they have been paparazzi several times. Let a Menaggiowhere they ate an ice cream and visited a home accessories shop, both a Milanwhere they indulged in some shopping in the streets of fashion. Always protected from bodyguardshowever, they gladly agreed to take pictures with fans.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Jennifer Lopez, the looks of the second honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Lopez shares the first photos of the wedding in Georgia

Casey Affleck and the sweet message for Jennifer Lopez

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said it again Yes

To receive the other cover of Vanity Fair (and much more), subscribe to Vanity Weekend.