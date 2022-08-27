Jennifer Lopez sings to Ben Affleck during her wedding and puts on a great show

The last weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they were married for the second time at the actor’s residence located in Georgia, which was attended by hundreds of guests including family, friends and colleagues from the show.

The celebration lasted three days, although Saturday was ‘the day’, where one of the funniest parts of the party was that moment when JLo gave a show in front of her husband.

Video captures Jennifer Lopez dancing to Ben Affleck

According to a video released by the American media TMZit can be seen that the singer takes over the track and the micwhile her husband sat opposite her in a chair and admired the show ‘front row’.

Yet wearing her wedding dress and accompanied by some dancers and chorus girlsthe ‘Queen of the Bronx’ sang a new song in front of all his guests which, according to the media cited, has a ‘sticky’ chorus that goes something like: “I can’t get enough”, this being a Romantic song in which ‘Jenn’ also talks about passion.

the actor of Aquaman He looked with great admiration and a huge smile at his now wife after having waited 20 years to live that moment together. The wedding attendees are also enthusiastic about the Show.

This was the second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

One month after marry in secret and in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding this weekend in a mansion that the actor has in the state of Georgia, United States, an event in which the White color and attended by family and celebrities.

The ceremony was held at a plantation owned by the actor in Georgia, in the southeastern United States, in a mansion valued at 8.9 million dollarsalthough the food that the guests enjoyed was more “informal”, with a menu made up of barbecue (American style) and traditional food from Puerto Rico -pork chops, rice and vegetables- and also southern food, macaroni and cheese and grilled chicken.

Among the guests, who were transferred to the house in white buses, could be seen the actor Matt Damon along with his wife, the director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

With information from EFE