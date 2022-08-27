Jennifer Lopez signs up for Queen Letizia’s ‘cut-out’

The couple has been spotted in a small decoration shop in What, the city attached to the homonymous Italian lake, a favorite destination for other celebrities such as George Clooney. While the actor remained faithful to the casual style that he has embraced since the 90s (neutral tone shirt, dark jeans and boots), Jennifer Lopez once again left a look to remember.

Decio Immagine Casa via Mopho /London Entertainment / SplashNews

Along with some gold type sandals flip flops, a panama hat white with a black bow, the Supervee bag from valentine worn as a crossbody bag and aviator sunglasses, the singer has worn a bold and unstructured saffron yellow dress of the firm Farm River which is actually a skirt midi length and a top bardot neck Y puffed sleeves united in the waist for a knot in the same fabric.

Courtesy of Farm Rio

The garment in question is not only a tan tone ideal for enhance tan, but also has several points in common with the viral fuchsia dress that Queen Letizia wore last May. A coincidence from which it follows that the trend cut out it will not run out when the summer ends, but will be one of the most powerful in the fall of 2022.