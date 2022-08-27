Jennifer Lopez sang to Ben Affleck at her wedding, they filter video

Midtime Editorial

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck they became the most important topic of conversation in the entertainment world, after celebrating their wedding.

The famous performed two ceremonies; one of them with a very close circle of people and another one in which a greater number of friends and relatives attended.

Something that definitely stole the eyes were the dresses that the bride wore. One of them was a design Ralph Laurenwhich highlighted the figure of the artist.

Now, the TMZ site shared a video showing another of the iconic moments that occurred at the party that took place in Georgia, United States.

In the recording, the singer can be seen performing one of her recent songs, while staring at her now-husband, Ben Affleck. On his part, the actor is sitting in a chair admiring the performance that his partner performs.

According to the American portal, the ceremony took place in a property owned by the actor.

“JLo took over the dance floor at Ben’s property in Georgia during their wedding celebration, grabbed the mic and performed a new song, while Ben sat alone in a chair… just steps away from the new Mrs. Affleck,” noted TMZ.

The couple, he 50 years old and she 53, met on the set of the criticized movie ‘Spined Love’ in 2002.

They became a media sensation dating, but postponed their planned 2003 wedding, then announced the end of their relationship in early 2004.

‘Bennifer’, the couple’s public nickname for their much-hyped first relationship, set the internet ablaze last year when photos of them together again began to circulate. Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

