Jennifer Lopez premiered a song dedicated to Ben Affleck and sang it at her wedding

Last weekend one of the events of the year took place in the US in terms of celebrities: the wedding between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the actor’s ranch in Georgia.

Subsequently, details of the link have been known. One of the latter has to do with the party held after the marriage ceremony and one of the most striking moments of the celebration.

Jennifer Lopez presented her new husband and those attending her wedding with performance of a new song that the artist of Puerto Rican origin dedicates to her beloved.

The singer, 53 years oldwalked out onto the dance floor in front of the actor, 50, who was sitting in a chair across from her, and did a dance routine with a couple of backup dancers.

The lyrics leave no room for doubt, with phrases like “I can’t get enough of you”: Specifically, the lyrics say: “I can feel the passion in your eyes / I’m still in love with you / You know that I don’t get tired of you / You know I can’t get enough of you.”

It is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez has written a song dedicated to Ben Affleck. The song Dear Benfrom his 2002 album This Is Me… Then He said “You are perfect / I just can’t control myself / I can’t be with anyone else / I seem to be addicted to the way you like to touch me.”