Jennifer Lopez gets rid of all the Virgo dancers: that’s the reason

Jennifer Lopez fires dancers born under the sign of the virgin: gossip

As revealed by actress Heather Morris, the gorgeous Jennifer Lopez recently would have decided to fire from his dance troupe all dancers born under the sign of Virginthis is of course a real star whim.

Jennifer Lopez Fires Virgo Dancers: Here are the gossip details

The actress Heather Morriswell-known face of the television series Glee, recently launched an interesting and curious gossip regarding Jennifer Lopez.

Specifically, as told by the Morris to comedian Justin Martindale, Lopez would have ruled out and therefore fired from his dance troupe all dancers born under the sign of Virgo.

The star would have indulged this whim over the course of a few hearings for one of his concerts; behind this choice, which may apparently seem quite strange, there may actually be one motivation very precise.

The auditions and then the firing of the dancers: this is what Heather Morris said

According to what was revealed by Heather Morrisafter an intense day of auditions for one of her concerts and after several hours of rehearsals, Jennifer Lopez would have asked to raise their hand to all dancers born under the sign of the Virgin and later, after thanking them, he would invite them to do the luggage.

L’actress she also said that she did not personally witness this curious event, but that the anecdote was reported to her by third parties.

Why would Jennifer Lopez fire the virgo dancers?

There is only one and only one motivation which could justify the dismissal of dancers born under the sign of Virgo, which according to Heather Morris, would have been accomplished by Jennifer Lopez.

JLo’s ex-husband, that is Marc Anthonywas of the sign of the virgin and this would explain why the artist does not want to have other men of the same at his side Zodiac signnot even when it comes to dancers.